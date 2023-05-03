‘PHL needs new financing models for infra’

INCHEON, South Korea—The Philippines is eyeing to tap “asset recycling,” one of a dozen innovative financing models identified by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that Manila can use to address infrastructure constraints.

On the sidelines of the ADB Annual Meeting last Tuesday, Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Y.C. Joven told the BusinessMirror that the “era of cheap money is over” and countries like the Philippines should tap innovative financing mechanisms to continue undertaking key infrastructure projects.

Joven said while it will take some time to go into asset recycling, efforts to work toward it will benefit not just the country’s financing needs for key infrastructure projects but also improve its balance sheet.

“’Asset recycling’ means you take public assets, you basically privatize them or ‘PPP’ [public-private partnership] them, get money, use the money to pare down the debt so you decrease the government balance sheet,” Joven explained. “So, basically it’s just like a PPP; except that you also off-load the asset from your balance sheet. So it improves also [the] debt metrics.”

The Department of Finance (DOF) official said countries like the Philippines who are faced with projects worth $3 billion each would have to obtain financing through other means. He noted that projects like the Bataan-Cavite bridge and Laguna Lakeshore (Expressway Dike) are just examples of the magnitude of financing needed for infrastructure.

“We realize that, moving forward, the era of cheap money is over. So you need to figure out a new way of raising money in not only a sustainable way but in a cheaper and less expensive manner [or] fashion,” Joven added.

Meanwhile, the debt-to-nature swap—employed by Manila over three decades ago—is also making a comeback as one of the innovative financing models being eyed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address infrastructure backlogs in the region.

Debt-for-nature swap

THE debt-for-nature swap (DFNS) was implemented in the Philippines in 1988 when the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Inc. purchased the $390,000 debt of the country.

The ADB said DFNS is one of 12 innovative financing models that include: blended finance; asset recycling; green bonds; public private partnerships; crowd financing; and, carbon credit markets.

An ADB report noted that developing Asia will need to invest $13.8 trillion ($1.7 trillion annually from 2023 to 2030) to sustain economic growth, reduce poverty, and respond to climate change (climate-adjusted estimate).

The report added that the total infrastructure investment needed for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region is estimated at $2.8 trillion (baseline estimate) and $3.1 trillion (climate-adjusted estimate), placing the annual-investment needs at $184 billion and $210 billion, respectively.

Documents from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated that DFNS involves the purchase of foreign debt and converting tbe debt into local currency. The funds raised can be used for conservation activities. The ADB said the DFNS could provide some relief to countries while ensuring that environmental objectives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are achieved.

The Manila-based multilateral development bank said the Philippines employed the DFNS in 1988 after selling at a discounted cost or 51 percent of the value of the foreign debt pegged at $200,000 to the WWF that year.

Critical for economies

THE ADB report explained that the Central Bank of the Philippines (the predecessor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) redeemed the debt at the full-face value of the original debt in local currency.

“The arrangement enabled the central bank to retain the money in the country and utilize it for conservation projects,” the ADB said.

Narrowing the infrastructure financing gap will be critical for economies to meet their economic and social goals. Private sector participation is key. Currently, more than $200 trillion of private capital is invested in global capital markets.

Innovative finance mechanisms are needed to catalyze private and institutional finance for infrastructure, and to scale them up to meet the growing needs of the region as Asean-plus-3 economies bounce back from the pandemic.

An example is the blending of different financing instruments to de-risk investments and lower the cost of capital. The report provides a user-friendly policy toolkit on the approaches for public–private partnerships, including how governments can collaborate with companies, investors, and financing agencies through these financing platforms.

With the wider adoption of these financing solutions, governments can strategically employ public funds to attract private investment, accomplish key development goals, meet shareholder expectations for investment returns and make the Asean-plus-3 region a more attractive destination for infrastructure investment.