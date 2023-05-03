PBBM secures job commitment for 75K seafarers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has secured commitments for almost 80,000 jobs from multinational firms during his ongoing working visit in the United States.

The bulk or 75,000 of the said vacancies are expected to come from British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp.

“In a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Washington, John Padget, president and CEO of Carnival Corp. said his group of companies is set to hire the Filipino seafarers,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

An additional 3,000 jobs will be generated from the planned $900 million additional investments by Maxeon Solar Technologies to widen its operations in the country.

This will be on top of the 2,000 engineering jobs created by Maxeon’s research and development facility in Cavite.

Maxeon is operating in the country under the name of Sunpower Philippines Manufacturing Ltd. and has seven projects in Biñan, consisting of manufacturing, information technology, and logistics activity.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Atento also announced its plan to put up its first call center in the country at the Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo.

“Atento is projected to provide employment opportunities for around 554 workers in the first year and 665 workers in the second year, bringing in a significant investment of P21.4 million,” the PCO said. Marcos was able to secure the said commitments during his meetings with business leaders at the Blair House or the President’s Guest House in Washington, D.C.

The President will conclude his working visit in the US today, Thursday.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





