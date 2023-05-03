Offshore miners optimistic on PBBM’s rare minerals talk with US President

A group of offshore miners on Monday expressed high hopes and lauded the statement of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. about his plan to discuss, among other issues, the prospects of critical minerals with US President Joseph Biden during his five-day working visit to the United States.

These minerals can impact positively the country’s economy as well as the worldwide battle against climate emergency, the group said in a statement.

The Philippines is ranked fourth on the global list of the most vulnerable countries to the deadly effects of climate change.

The President, during his departure speech in Pasay City, was quoted as saying, “My visit to the United States more especially my meeting with President Joe Biden is essential to advancing our national interest…during this visit…I intend to convey to President Biden and his senior Cabinet officials …that the President is determined to forge an even stronger relationship with the United States…. in a wide range of areas…one of my priorities for this visit is to push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investments….between the United States and the Philippines…I intend to speak and find opportunities in the semiconductor industry, critical minerals, renewable and clean energy…and facilitate sustainability efforts to address Climate Change.”

Dr. Michael Raymond A. Aragon, chairman of Offshore Mining Chamber of the Philippines Inc. (OMCPI) applauded the speech as “a timely and welcome development.”

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be the first Chief Executive of the Philippines to ever initiate talks that will potentially open the full exploration and utilization of these novel critical minerals of our generation’s digital and electronic era. These mineral resources are found and never been touched just under the deep waters of Philippines,” he said.

Aragon underscored the demand for rare minerals if we all intend to stop using dirty fuels soon in order to defeat climate change.

“The Philippines is so blessed with abundant deposits of these critical minerals that will help in our country’s full economic recovery and at the same time also support the clean and green energy transition of the world from dirty fossil fuel-based energy sources. Surely this will allow mankind to effectively address the global issue of Climate Change that threatens humanity with extinction,” Aragon said.

“Critical minerals such as manganese, nickel, copper, palladium, iron, silver, gold platinum, and other rare earth minerals to name a few are abundant deep in our country’s territorial waters. Mining these critical mineral resources offshore is a lot cleaner than mining them on land. The only problem with why we cannot immediately tap and benefit from all these potentially new blue economy mineral resources is that we don’t have the expensive technology and the big money to cleanly mine all of it. This is where our country needs foreign partners like the United States and Japan,” the OMCPI chairman added.

“Take the case of palladium. This critical mineral found abundant in the Philippine seas is being used worldwide in pollution control devices [as catalytic converters] of all petroleum-based motor vehicles in the planet. A kilogram of high-grade Palladium would cost more than P2. 5 million in the world market today. No less than the United States Geological Survey [USGS] and the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration [NASA] positively confirmed the vast abundance of palladium deposits in the Visayan and Sibuyan seas, specifically off the coasts of Negros, Panay, Romblon, and Mindoro, in the Philippines.”

These untouched palladium deposits in our deep seas have been estimated to be two percent higher in total volume compared to the palladium deposits in Russia, said Aragon.

He noted that it is in Russia where the biggest palladium deposit in the world is currently being mined.

The USGS and NASA estimated the palladium deposit in our country’s deep water to be in a total volume of 3.8 million metric tons with an approximate peso value of not less than P400 trillion conservatively based on the current world market price.

“The Philippine national debt as of the end of 2022 is only P13.7 trillion pesos. This is just the palladium that I am talking about now. I am not even mentioning other rare earth elements that also fall under the category of critical minerals that our beloved President mentioned in his departure speech the other day,” Aragon said.