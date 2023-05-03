Modular nuclear reactor for PHL power generation, supply pushed

DAVAO CITY—The country may experiment on the suitability of small modular nuclear reactors for a stable energy supply and to enable it to transition into a low to zero carbon emitting economy, the Philippine office of the business advisory council of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) has disclosed.

This was presented by Abac Philippines during the second Abac meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei Darussalam from April 27 to 30. The use of the modular nuclear reactors was one of two “key initiatives” presented to the main Abac body which endorsed them.

Ginggay Hontiveros, Aboitiz’s chief reputation and sustainability officer and Sabin Aboitiz, president and chief executive officer of the Aboitiz Group presented the two work plans, “focused on developing a free and accessible climate risk data and analysis platform, and exploring the viability of nuclear energy through small modular reactors [SMR] and emerging technology as a zero-carbon energy source.”

A statement on Tuesday from Abac Philippines and Aboitiz Equity Ventures said the two work plans were aimed at “boosting sustainable development efforts in the region and beyond.”

“These plans reflect our commitment to enabling the transition to low-carbon economies and combating the damaging effects of climate change. Through these initiatives, we aim to develop sustainable and equitable energy solutions within the Asia-Pacific region and beyond,” Aboitiz said.

Aboitiz is a member of Abac Philippines and the vice-chairman of the Abac Sustainable Growth Working Group (SGWG).

He said the work plans “focused on promoting effective climate change response, advancing the low-carbon energy transition, and addressing sustainable processes in the food value chain.”

Aboitiz said the working group “recognizes the potential of nuclear energy as a driver of the energy transition based on its high return on investment and weather independence.” It would also serve its purpose in the country’s decarbonization.

He said the modular reactors are advanced compact nuclear reactors that have a fraction of the generating power capacity of traditional nuclear reactors. “They can be scaled up or down to help meet energy demands and address energy security.”

Aboitiz said Abac Philippines and Abac Canada would convene an experts roundtable in June “to scope the prospects for nuclear, including other use cases such as medical technology and life sciences.”

“It will require all available technologies as we embark on this energy transition pathway in the Philippines. Promising technologies such as SMRs can be a viable power source for an equitable and sustainable energy system,” Aboitiz said.

Along with accessing the modular reactors, the working group would also seeks to develop a climate risk information database and platform to help economies assess the gaps, enhance climate risk assessment capabilities and strengthen climate resilience.

The Abac Philippines said this would improve availability and accessibility of climate information to enable small and medium enterprises “to be more integrated into the environmental, social and governance [ESG] framework.”

The group recommended establishing a multi-year work program on nuclear energy and integrating climate risk information into the planning process of Apec economies. The plans of Apec Philippines already garnered support from seven Asean members in Apec during the Abac-Asean Caucus held on April 28 at the sidelines of Abac II.

The Abac Philippines said it was building “a cooperative network with other Apec economies and strengthening collaboration with the Apec Energy Working Group.”

Abac Philippines would soon host the third meeting or ABAC III at the Nustar Convention Center in Cebu City, and it would be expected to gather 200 senior business executives and guests from the 21 Apec economies.

30 –

Image credits: ABAC Philippines





