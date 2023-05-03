Malabon celebrates cityhood anniversary

Celebrating 22 years since Malabon became a highly urbanized city, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval thoughtfully commenced the month long celebration with a robust program of activities for its City Hall employees which culminated with the Araw ng Pasasalamat held in April 25, a special day honoring the men and women who have been serving the city for over 10 to 40 years.

Malabon’s City officials also organized the Gabi ng Parangal in April 28, a special night to show the depth of their appreciation to the business sector who have been helping Malabon emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The occasion brought to the forefront the importance of clean sanitation and washing facilities as a major pillar to promote healthy communities as well as sustain tourism. List of Awardees include Brew Cave, Jacks, Mary Jay restaurant, Balsa, Benny’s Lounge, Burger King, Jollibee Potrero and Concepcion, and McDonald’s Flores.

Recognizing the connection between tourism and health, Major Jeannie launched the “Best Seat in the City” award in recognition of the establishments who have met the sanitary, health, and safety requirements of Malabon. “It is only through the unified effort of the local government and the private sector that we can achieve true progress for Malabon” said Mayor Jeannie.

The Gabi ng Parangal also recognized the top business and real estate taxpayers whose exemplary compliance supports the delivery of inclusive economic growth under the administration of Mayor Jeannie.

The Top corporate taxpayers include Malabon Soap and Oil, Maynilad Water Services, First PGMC Enterprises, Coca Cola FEMSA Philippines, MSO Premium Oil Corporation, Manly Plastics Inc, Good 555 Deal Trading Corporation, Basic Packaging Corporation, MC Master Siomai Hut, Starbright Office Depot. Under the Single Proprietorship category, the top taxpayers include Chyrus Marketing, Formingtech Marketing, Zinc Marketing, NCLA Enterprises, REATON Mart, TIBRL Enterprises, Wisezon Soap Trading, P&E Meat Dealer and St. Rita Pharmacy.

The evening was made more special with the presence of Senator Cynthia Villar who joined the celebration.

Malabon’s cityhood anniversary will be followed by the month-long Tambobong Festival in May. Visitors to Malabon may take part in a various activities designed to provide a range of experiences from empowering seminars to arts and fashion. Malabon’s series of special events will culminate with its Ginoo and Binibining Malabon pageant whose winners will not only receive exciting prizes but will also serve as the city’s “ambassadors” promoting Malabon’s rich culture and heritage.

Image credits: Contributed photo





