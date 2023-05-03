Labor chief fends off criticism against Palace body on trade unionist killings

bySamuel P. Medenilla
May 3, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The presidential inter-agency committee created under Executive Order (EO) No. 23, will provide concrete actions in addressing trade unionist killings, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assured on Wednesday.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma made the assurance after labor groups criticized the membership of the committee, which only includes government agencies.

With the said agencies to be directly led by the Office of the President, he said there would be prompt response to the concerns raised by labor groups on the Freedom of Association (FOA) violations.

“My appeal and call to them [labor groups] is to let the interagency committee do its job first,” Laguesma said in a media forum in Manila on Wednesday.

Under EO 23, the committee will be chaired by the Executive Secretary and vice chaired by DOLE.

Its members include the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of National Defense, Department of Trade and Industry, National Security Council and the Philippine National Police.

Laguesma explained one of the reasons why workers were excluded from the committee is because they were the ones who raised the government’s supposed slow response in resolving the cases of trade unionists killings before the International Labor Organization High Level Tripartite Mission (ILO-HLTM).

In its submitted report to the ILO-HLTM, the All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) reported at least 68 incidents of trade unionists killings.

“How can we allow the complainants to be also the ones judging the actions [of the government on trade unionist killings]. Even the employers are also not part [of the committee],” Laguesma said.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) president Sonny Matula, however, insisted that there should be tripartism in the committee to prevent it from ending up just like the Inter-Agency Committee on Extra-Legal Killings, Enforce Disappearances,  Torture, and Other Grave Violations of the Right to Life Liberty and Security of Persons (IAC).

Labor groups noted that despite the existence of the IAC since 2012, it failed to address their reported trade unionist killings.

“Workers’ groups suggest that as early as now, workers shall be involved [with the committee],” Matula said.

For his part, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa Secretary General Josua Mata also questioned how the committee resolved the said cases, when some of its members are faced with allegations of labor rights violations.

“Ensuring that workers can truly exercise their constitutionally mandated freedom of association is much too important to leave in the hands of this so-called presidential committee, especially because those in it are the very institutions that are spearheading the government’s campaign to red-tag unions,” Mata said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Shell welcomes court’s decision on alkylate tax

byLenie Lectura
May 3, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Peza banks on US making PHL a sub location for firms

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it is hoping to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) in areas of advanced manufacturing and electric vehicles, among others, as it pins its hopes on the United States to make the country an alternative location for US firms wishing to offshore their manufacturing activities.

byAndrea E. San Juan
May 3, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Modular nuclear reactor for PHL power generation, supply pushed

DAVAO CITY—The country may experiment on the suitability of small modular nuclear reactors for a stable energy supply and to enable it to transition into a low to zero carbon emitting economy, the Philippine office of the business advisory council of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) has disclosed.

byManuel Cayon
May 3, 2023