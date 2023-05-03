‘Knee jerk reaction’: MIAA cautioned on genset plan

THE Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has cautioned the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) about its reported plan to install additional power generation sets (genset) to partially address power supply interruptions besetting the country’s main international aviation gateway.

“They are planning to put up additional gensets but we don’t think it’s the best option. Even if you have gensets but your electrical system is unsafe or underrated then there is still a chance of power failure. It’s a knee jerk reaction,” said a Meralco source. Meralco is set to conduct a full electrical audit.

“We offered it and Transportation Secretary Bautista accepted it,” added the source.

The power outage last May 1 resulted in the cancellation of 48 domestic flights by Cebu Pacific and delays by some international flights, with over 9,000 passengers affected.

“The full electrical audit has yet to be done. As to the cause of power outage, we reported that it was traced to the busted current transformers inside their own substation serving the parking areas. Because when they re-energized it around 3:46 p.m. last May 1, it caused another total failure. When it was fully isolated, Terminal 3 went back to its normal operation,” added the source.

Meanwhile, MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co has been named as the agency’s officer-in-charge following the preventive suspension of its General Manager Cesar Chiong.