Jake Cuenca, Sue Ramirez headline TV5’s new sitcom, ‘Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills’

byBusinessMirror
May 3, 2023
2 minute read
Sue Ramirez and Jake Cuenca in TV5’s ‘Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills’
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Mark your calendars and prepare for non-stop entertainment as TV5, the leading network in producing high-quality comedies enjoyed by all, is set to premiere its newest sitcom this coming May 14.

Sunday evenings will be transformed into a rollercoaster of laughter, action, and suspense with the debut of “Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills,” featuring the dynamic duo of Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez.

Helmed by the multi-talented and acclaimed director John Lapus, “Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills” delves into the intriguing adventures of two undercover police officers, portrayed by Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez. Their mission? To unmask and apprehend the elusive Alyas Sexbomb, who has been distributing a dangerous drug known as “Happy P” throughout the Diamond Hills subdivision. The stakes are high for this operation, as Jack and Jill risk losing their jobs if they fail to catch the perpetrator within three months.

TV5 has consistently led the way in providing top-notch comedy shows that cater to a wide range of audiences, and “Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills” is no exception. The show offers a fascinating exploration of the emotional and quirky lives of the Diamond Hills residents, shedding light on the daily experiences of Pinoys. Boasting a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Gardo Versoza, Ara Mina, DJ Onse, Nana Silayro, Nico Antonio, DJ Jhai Ho, Hershey Neri, and a host of other talented actors, “Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills” is all set to become your go-to source of hilarious entertainment.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling pursuit of Alyas Sexbomb’s true identity as “Jack and Jill sa Diamond Hills” premieres on TV5, starting May 14, airing Sundays at 6 PM. To stay informed on the latest developments, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, be sure to follow the official TV5 pages on Facebook and YouTube.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

No need to restore facemask mandate,even as Covid-19 cases see rise – DOH

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
May 2, 2023
Next Article

Editorial Cartoon May 03, 2023

byBusinessMirror Editorial
May 3, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

REVIEW | All creatures great and small in ‘Guardians 3’

When Peter “Star-Lord” Quill, while inspecting a murky extraterrestrial region, pressed play on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it would have been hard to imagine that James Gunn’s space opera would ultimately lead to something as sincere, poignant and kinda cornball as the trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

byJake Coyle / The Associated Press
May 2, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

WATCH | Worlds collide in new trailer of ‘The Flash’

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. Watch the new trailer, which has already garnered over 377,000 views on YouTube and more than 468,000 views on Facebook since it was first posted on April 26, here:

byBusinessMirror
April 28, 2023