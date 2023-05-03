IMI trims net loss in January-March

byVG Cabuag
May 3, 2023
2 minute read
Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) said its net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $749,000 (P41.19 million) from $2 million (P110 million) last year.

The company said revenues rose 4 percent to $346.82 million from last year’s $333.95 million.

IMI’s wholly-owned subsidiaries continued to lead the company’s financial rebound with a 7-percent year-on-year revenue growth and $2.6 million of net income in the first quarter, the company said.

The manufacturing industry, it said, is still feeling the effects of the component shortage, but with some modest improvements in lead times and purchase price variance.

“By adjusting our selling prices in collaboration with our customer partners, as well as continued cost reduction initiatives, we are gradually improving the financial performance of the company. Our management teams implemented programs that significantly reduced labor and overhead costs in our operating sites while further driving manufacturing efficiency,” IMI President Jerome Tan said.

He said the company continues to address the issues related to elevated raw material costs and competitive labor markets, as it remains vigilant of other uncertainties in the industry.

IMI said its gross margins improved by 76 basis points, as selling prices are now better aligned with the realities of operating costs in the manufacturing environment.

Overhead cost metrics are further helped by topline growth as the company saw better utilization of IMI manufacturing facilities.

Meanwhile, VIA Optronics and STI Limited continue to face significant headwinds in their market segments. The two companies were able to reduce their net loss to $3.4 million from $5.3 million in 2022.

“We will be launching the production of multiple electric vehicle-related projects over the next two years and we continue to look for opportunities to secure market share in the EV space through our robust sales pipeline. We believe that our partnership with Zero Motorcycles, a market leader in electric motorcycles based in California, will solidify our position as a partner of choice in this emerging technology,”  Tan said.

Author
VG Cabuag
A journalism graduate and has covered the Philippine business beat for more than a decade.

