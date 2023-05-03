From Adversity to Artistry: SM, Bulakenyo Artists in “ReGeneration”

Realizations of the pandemic and the new normal came to life as some of Bulacan’s notable artists recently gathered for a rare display of art with the recent launch of “ReGeneration” at SM Center Pulilan.

The exhibition, which has been organized by the Pulong Kabyawan Art Collective in partnership with SM Supermalls, marks a significant moment for the province’s art community. “ReGeneration” aims to celebrate the resurgence or awakening of consciousness after a period of uncertainty while drawing inspiration from nature’s rebirth after a prolonged winter.

Featuring the exceptional creations of 25 Bulakenyo artists, every artwork on display represents the unique vision and interpretation of the world, delving into topics of resilience and hope while offering renewed perspectives on life and communal growth. Among the emerging themes during the art exhibit were the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on humanity, sustainability, and the fusion of art and anatomy, among others.

Boasting an array of celebrated artists such as Alex Roxas, Ambo Dolores, Angela Gabriel, Andrew Alto de Guzman, Arvie Tiongson, Avic Zamora, Bin Samonte, Carlo Caacbay, Clarisse Aguilera, Danny Rodriguez, Debong Palines, Dr. Sylvia Joaquin, Ed Santiago, Elmer Pacio, Erwin Mallari, Gilbert Calderon Angeles, Jan San Juan, Mar Perez, Mc Clen Talento, Oliver Marquez, Rex Tatlonghari, Rey Bautista, Richard Tercio, Rix Man, Salvador Sierra, the “ReGeneration” exhibit promises to be a feast for the senses.

On this rare occasion, art lovers and enthusiasts came together to celebrate the beauty and power of art and its ability to inspire, heal, and unite. Visitors had a unique opportunity to engage with the artwork, learn about the artists’ creative process, and gain insights into the stories behind each piece.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the ‘ReGeneration’ Travelling Art Exhibition at SM Center Pulilan,” says Assistant Mall Manager Alvin De Galicia. “Art has always been a source of solace and inspiration, and we are honored to showcase the work of these incredible artists. We hope to inspire visitors to reconnect with the world of art and rediscover the joy, beauty, and inspiration it can bring.” De Galicia added.

“ReGeneration” will run until May 15 at SM Center Pulilan, followed by May 27 to June 10 at SM City Baliwag, and will conclude on September 1 to 15 at SM City Marilao.

