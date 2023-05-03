Firm cites NBFIs’ help to tide over small businesses

NON-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) remain a key plank in the Philippine lending industry, accounting for nearly half of loans extended each year to the country’s more than a million micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs).

The latest available data from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) showed that loans to MSMEs by microloan organizations, pawnshops and other NBFIs topped $4.9 billion in 2020.

By comparison, banks lent around $10.3 billion to this sector. The amount, though, comprised just 2.4 per cent of all loans they extended to all their borrowers.

“As you can see, MSMEs remain underserved by banks. The huge gap is being bridged by NBFIs,” Asialink Finance Corp. CEO Robert B. Jordan Jr. was quoted in a statement issued last May 2. “The gap is even more glaring considering MSMEs–which number around 996,000 as of 2020–make up over 99 percent of total businesses in the Philippines.”

The ADB data showed that among Southeast Asia’s largest economies, the Philippines has the least funding support for MSMEs in terms of bank loans.

Thailand’s banks extended over $168 billion to support MSMEs in 2020 while those in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia lent between $68 billion and $79 billion.

NBFI loans to MSMEs in the Philippines, on the other hand, were the fourth-largest in the region.

Jordan said the presence of NBFIs allowed MSMEs to weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The executive said that last year, Asialink Finance released P10.5 billion in total loans, a 25-percent increase compared to the firm’s 2021 performance, to about 24,000 clients nationwide. 70 percent of which are MSMEs.

“It gave them access to loans at a time when they desperately needed access to funds to keep themselves afloat amid a very challenging environment,” Jordan added.

Asialink Finance has been serving a larger share of the market even as it continues to help its core clients–the unbanked and underserved sector, according to the executive.

Asialink Finance was formed in June 1997 with a capitalization of just P3 million. Today, it has over 800 employees, thousands of independent loan consultants and partner dealers and more than a hundred branches nationwide.

The company has lately been focusing on MSMEs who need loans using their used vehicles as collateral.