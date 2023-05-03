Filipinas chess bets assured of silver in women’ doubles of ouk chaktrong

PHNOM PENH—Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master (WIM) Shania Mae Mendoza assured the Philippines of a silver medal on Wednesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games ouk chaktrong (Cambodian chess) women’ doubles 60-minute at the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

A 4-1 win-loss record in the knockout preliminaries netted for the Filipina duo a 3.5 tally, the same points held by Myanmar and Malaysia.

This—women’s team coach and National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director GM Jayson Gonzales said—has turned the tandem’s coming seventh-round battle against Pen Khemrareaksmey and Tep Sokratha of the host country non-bearing based on computations.

“It’s sure ball for silver,” Gonzales said. “If a tie or even a thjree-way tie occurs after the last round, the first tiebreaker is winner-over-the-other rule,” said Gonzales of the novel event played for the first time in the 11-nation, biennial sportsfest.

The only setback of the team came Tuesday evening at the hands of Nu Hong An Ton and Than Phuong Thao Pham of Vietnam, 0.5-1-5, in the sixth and penultimate round.

Before this, Frayna and Mendoza, both 24, dumped Burmese Soe Moe Khaing and Su Su Hlaing on opening day; clipped Malaysia’s Chua Jia Ten and Nur Faicaq Aminuddin in the second, 1.5-0.5; before blanking Thais Sarocha Chuemsakul and Sirikan Charoen, 1.5-0.0, in the third.

The tandem drew a bye in the fourth, before whipping Laos’ Houanchanmone Phonesavanh and Inthavong Maly in the fifth stage, 1-0.

The men’s side, however, was not able to keep up with the women’s.

Asia’s first GM and playing-coach Eugene and GMs Joey Antonio and Darwin Lalylo fell in men’s triples 60-minute to Vietnamese Nham Tam Hoang Quoc Dung Tran at The Anh Duong, 2.5-0.5.

National Master Edmundo yielded to Naing Myo Lin of Myanmar in the men’s singles 5-minute and Gatos 60-minute events.