ERC widens database access on updated generation rates

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has released a database of approved generation rates so distribution utilities (DUs) can refer to this before it collects from consumers.

“Energy stakeholders and consumers can now access the latest approved generation rates per region and per technology through the ERC’s website. This move aims to promote transparency in the energy sector and ensures that DUs are aware of the maximum tariff allowed to be collected from consumers in case of Emergency Power Supply Agreements [EPSAs],” the ERC said on Wednesday.

Pursuant to the Section 2.2.2 of the Department of Energy (DOE) Department Circular DC 2018-02-0003, as amended by DOE Department Circular DC 2021-09-0030, the rates to be charged in EPSAs shall be equivalent to or lower than the latest ERC-approved generation rate for the same or similar technology in comparable areas.

ERC’s database for generation rates also provides the benchmark for the most recent rates deemed as reasonable and compliant with the least cost mandate. With this, the ERC said DUs across the country would have sufficient information in contracting their PSAs at the least cost.

Moreover, the database also informs consumers about the generation rates of the PSAs implemented in their franchise areas as well as the status of the PSA applications pending with the ERC.

Last March, the ERC reminded all DUs entering into EPSAs with generation companies through negotiated procurement to comply with the said DOE circular.

“It’s in the DOE rules that whenever there is a need for an emergency procurement this can be done and can be implemented immediately provided that the tariff can not be higher than the latest ERC approved tariff for the same technology in the same area,” ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta had said.

Under 2.2.1.2 of the circular, negotiated procurement of EPSA shall not exceed one year, and such EPSA shall be filed immediately before the ERC upon the issuance and within the effectivity of the COE (Certificate of Exemption)-CSP; provided, that the DU shall prove and certify that it has performed all the necessary and required due diligence, and solicited proposals from at least one power supplier for EPSA to address the emergency situation and to avert and/or mitigate its consequences, and the offers from the available power suppliers shall be attached in the request for COE-CSP; provided also, that the procurement of emergency power shall not be entitled to any form of subsidy. Provided finally, that the rate shall be equivalent to or lower than the latest ERC-approved generation tariff for same or similar technology in comparable areas.