ePLDT underscores overcoming adversity with digitalization in ‘Ascend’ business forum

byBMPlus
May 3, 2023
2 minute read
Victor S. Genuino, President & CEO of ePLDT, invites attendees of ePLDT Ascend: Enabling Digital Transformation for a toast calling for stronger collaboration to drive economic growth via digitalization.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

In its debut launch for the business forum series “Ascend: Enabling Digital Transformation,” ePLDT emphasized the benefits of digitalization to overcoming challenges and rising above trends as more business leaders embark on their own digital transformation journeys amid the global digital shift accelerated by the pandemic.

“This is a time for us to come together. No company or government can do this on their own,” said Victor S. Genuino, ePLDT President and CEO. “ePLDT is in a strategic position to work with government and the private sector towards a digitized nation.”

He also highlighted that fast-tracking digitalization would enable different sectors to be “more competitive globally and bring a much-needed inclusive economic growth coming from a hard-fought battle with the pandemic.”

Ascend is also an avenue for industry experts and customers to come together and discuss the opportunities that come with going into digital. The high-level discussions opened up conversations on the personal experiences of invited speakers including Paul Siy, Senior Vice President & Head IT Officer of BDO Unibank, and Alfie Deato, Chief Information Officer of LBC Express, Inc. during the fireside chat hosted by Amil Azurin, Vice President and Head of Product Management for Cloud Tech Services of ePLDT.

With ePLDT as their digital transformation partner, the speakers from BDO and LBC shared how their companies embraced digitalization and adopted innovative solutions, such as Cloud and Big Data, to stay resilient and remain relevant to their new customers in the global digital shift.

A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generated
Victor Genuino,  President and CEO of ePLDT  joined by (L-R): Vic Gregorio, President & CEO – Shakey’s Philippines, Robert Marlon Pereja, COO – PAVI, Edison MateoIT Operations Head – Shakey’s Philippines, Jose Mari Javier, CRM Head, Conglomerate 2 – PLDT Enterprise, and Kellda Centeno, Group Director,  Digital, Loyalty, Delivery – Shakey’s Philippines
A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generated
(L-R)  Corrine Zablan, Business Head, FMCG – PLDT Enterprise, Ding Ventura-Villarino, Vice President & Enterprise Revenue Group Head – PLDT Enterprise, Francisco Reyes,CIO – SM Retail, Jonathan Ng, CFO – SM Retail, Jose Mari Javier, CRM Head, Conglomerate 2 – PLDT Enterprise
A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Victor Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT joined by (L-R):  Liwayway Sevilla, CIO & CITG IT Director – Manila Water, Neogin Evangelista, President & General Manager – PhilUSA, Corp., Christian Estrellado, Head, East Zone IT Delivery – Manila Water
A group of men posing for a photo Description automatically generated with medium confidence
(L-R) John Gonzales, Chief Commercial Officer – ePLDT, Alfie Deato, CIO – LBC Express, Francisco Ortega IV, CIO – Unilab
A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generated
(L-R) Paul Siy, Senior Vice President & Head IT Officer – BDO, Jecyn Chua-Teng, Vice President & Head of PLDT Enterprise BFSI, Vanessa Bueno, Vice President & Head of Networking Services – BDO, Dennis Tangonan, CIO – Security Bank, Augustus Anthony Lim, Vice President & Head of Network Architecture & Provisioning – BDO, and Eena Candelaria, Strategic Relationship Manager – PLDT

Other executives in attendance include those from the banking, beverage, energy, food, logistics and retail industries.

Find out how ePLDT can help you in your digital transformation journey. Contact your Relationship Manager or visit epldt.com.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

byAndrew Dalton / The Associated Press
May 3, 2023
Next Article

Cherry unveils first smart TV line up

byBMPlus
May 3, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

GLC CEO highlights cloud revolution in communication at CloudxOS

TeLavi, a unified communications telephony solutions platform, took part in CloudxOS 2023, an innovation summit focused on technologies that accelerate digital transformation. GLC was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Erwin Co, who delivered a keynote titled “Business Digital Transformation through Cloud Communications.”

byBMPlus
May 3, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Filipinos can soon buy load from 21 countries using GCash

Following the launch of GCash Overseas, GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet, is set to beef up its global services with the International Buy Load feature on the app that will allow Filipinos to easily send and buy load from 21 countries for their relatives abroad.

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023