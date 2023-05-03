ePLDT underscores overcoming adversity with digitalization in ‘Ascend’ business forum

In its debut launch for the business forum series “Ascend: Enabling Digital Transformation,” ePLDT emphasized the benefits of digitalization to overcoming challenges and rising above trends as more business leaders embark on their own digital transformation journeys amid the global digital shift accelerated by the pandemic.

“This is a time for us to come together. No company or government can do this on their own,” said Victor S. Genuino, ePLDT President and CEO. “ePLDT is in a strategic position to work with government and the private sector towards a digitized nation.”

He also highlighted that fast-tracking digitalization would enable different sectors to be “more competitive globally and bring a much-needed inclusive economic growth coming from a hard-fought battle with the pandemic.”

Ascend is also an avenue for industry experts and customers to come together and discuss the opportunities that come with going into digital. The high-level discussions opened up conversations on the personal experiences of invited speakers including Paul Siy, Senior Vice President & Head IT Officer of BDO Unibank, and Alfie Deato, Chief Information Officer of LBC Express, Inc. during the fireside chat hosted by Amil Azurin, Vice President and Head of Product Management for Cloud Tech Services of ePLDT.

With ePLDT as their digital transformation partner, the speakers from BDO and LBC shared how their companies embraced digitalization and adopted innovative solutions, such as Cloud and Big Data, to stay resilient and remain relevant to their new customers in the global digital shift.

Victor Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT joined by (L-R): Vic Gregorio, President & CEO – Shakey’s Philippines, Robert Marlon Pereja, COO – PAVI, Edison Mateo, IT Operations Head – Shakey’s Philippines, Jose Mari Javier, CRM Head, Conglomerate 2 – PLDT Enterprise, and Kellda Centeno, Group Director, Digital, Loyalty, Delivery – Shakey’s Philippines

(L-R) Corrine Zablan, Business Head, FMCG – PLDT Enterprise, Ding Ventura-Villarino, Vice President & Enterprise Revenue Group Head – PLDT Enterprise, Francisco Reyes,CIO – SM Retail, Jonathan Ng, CFO – SM Retail, Jose Mari Javier, CRM Head, Conglomerate 2 – PLDT Enterprise

Victor Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT joined by (L-R): Liwayway Sevilla, CIO & CITG IT Director – Manila Water, Neogin Evangelista, President & General Manager – PhilUSA, Corp., Christian Estrellado, Head, East Zone IT Delivery – Manila Water

(L-R) John Gonzales, Chief Commercial Officer – ePLDT, Alfie Deato, CIO – LBC Express, Francisco Ortega IV, CIO – Unilab

(L-R) Paul Siy, Senior Vice President & Head IT Officer – BDO, Jecyn Chua-Teng, Vice President & Head of PLDT Enterprise BFSI, Vanessa Bueno, Vice President & Head of Networking Services – BDO, Dennis Tangonan, CIO – Security Bank, Augustus Anthony Lim, Vice President & Head of Network Architecture & Provisioning – BDO, and Eena Candelaria, Strategic Relationship Manager – PLDT

Other executives in attendance include those from the banking, beverage, energy, food, logistics and retail industries.

Find out how ePLDT can help you in your digital transformation journey. Contact your Relationship Manager or visit epldt.com.