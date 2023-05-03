Editorial Cartoon May 03, 2023

African swine fever is a viral disease affecting pigs with up to 100 percent case fatality rate. Nearly four years after ASF first struck a hog farm in Rizal province in 2019, the Philippines continues to grapple with the fatal pig disease. In March, the government said the disease was detected in 137 barangays in 21 provinces, including major hog producers (See, “Pork shortage in June possible, may last 39 days, says DA exec,” in the BusinessMirror, April 27, 2023). The disease even struck Cebu province, one of the country’s top pork-producing provinces.