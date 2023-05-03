Dear Joe opens 23rd branch at Imus in Cavite

Dear Joe, the country’s first-ever letter-writing café, recently opened a branch in Imus, Cavite, its 23rd since it was launched in 2020. Conceptualized by the same creative and brilliant minds behind The Coffee Project, Dear Joe has become a haven for lovers of the written word Customers come for the cafe’s authentic retro-American vibe and stay for the caffeine fix.

Dear Joe’s cool and serene ambiance inspires customers to scribble notes on the cafe’s fun stationery as they linger over their favorite brews. They may write to whomever they please—their celebrity crush, a dearly beloved or cherished friend, a lover from the past—or even write heartfelt words of affirmation for themselves.

Such delightful pursuits may now be savored at Dear Joe’s newest outlet, located in Imus, Cavite, just across from Camella Manors Aviana, a place of convergence where everything that its residents need and wants for a laidback yet exciting lifestyle is within reach.

Camella Manors Aviana is smack dab in the heart of Imus, one of Cavite’s more dynamic cities. As a bustling growth center, Imus is considered a hub for this progressive province’s economic, social, and residential activities. It recently inaugurated its 1.4-billion state-of-the-art Imus Government Center, adding to the developments that are expected to generate a stronger demand for residential condominiums. This has placed Camella Manors Aviana under the radar of condo unit buyers and investors that seek a cozy suburban setting amid shopping malls, restaurants, and other establishments.

Deborah D. Eria, the Division Head of Aviana Imus, shares her excitement about how Dear Joe will fit into this scenario. “After a long day at work, there’s nothing like getting to relax in a quiet nook in Dear Joe, sipping on hot or chilled coffee while dashing off a sweet note to someone,” Eria says. “Dear Joe offers just that—some downtime for yourself in a place where you can reflect and set thoughts down to paper.”