Customer experience Philippines: How outsourcing can help the real estate industry

In the real estate business, customer experience (CX) is crucial to success. As the industry becomes increasingly competitive, real estate companies are looking for ways to stand out and provide better service for their clients. One way they are improving their customer experience is by outsourcing customer service and administrative tasks to the Philippines.

According to Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning call center in Philippines specializing in omnichannel CX solutions for the real estate industry, “The Philippines has a large pool of highly skilled and well-trained professionals who are fluent in English and have experience working in support and administrative roles. The country also has a strong culture of customer service, which is reflected in the high levels of dedication and customer-centric approach of its outsourced workers.”

The services that real estate firms typically outsource to the Philippines include front- and back-office related tasks such as customer support, and finance and accounting. They are directly or indirectly critical to the customer experience and outsourcing them to the Southeast Asian nation allows the companies to improve their responsiveness and efficiency while simultaneously reducing costs.

Research firm IDC recognizes the Philippines as one of the top destinations for outsourcing customer service and back-office operations. IDC’s research shows that the Philippines’ outsourcing sector has a strong track record in delivering impeccable service and a sizeable and talented workforce. This allows real estate companies to improve customer satisfaction, boost operational efficiencies, and increase revenue.

“Two real estate companies that have successfully outsourced customer experience to the Philippines are Century 21 and Coldwell Banker. Century 21 has outsourced customer service and back-office operations, and Coldwell Banker has partnered with a Philippine provider to meet their customer support functions,” says Ellspermann. Both firms have reported measurably enhanced CX and lower labor and employment costs.

Outsourcing CX to the Philippines is undeniably a smart move for players in the real estate arena. With its motivated, professional, and multilingual talent pool, the Philippines is a perfect fit for the industry. “The cost-effective approach and improved customer satisfaction are the main reasons why more and more real estate companies are turning to the Philippines to outsource their customer service and administrative tasks,” concludes Ellspermann.

Image credits: PITON-Global





