Civil society to ADB: Come clean in financing energy tech projects

INCHEON, South Korea—Civil society organizations (CSO) called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be more transparent in its efforts to finance energy technologies that may not all be clean and green.

In a session on Tuesday, regional civil society alliances said that while ADB is no longer financing new coal projects, it must reconsider its efforts to finance projects such as waste-to-energy (WtE) incinerators, hydroelectric dams and fuel switching schemes involving reliance on fossil gas.

Gerry Arances of Philippine-based Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED) said ADB should focus its financial resources on renewable energy solutions instead of new gas projects.

“There is no justice in a power sector that ties consumers to decades more of high electricity prices, communities to continued pollution, or countries like the Philippines that have been battered far too much already by catastrophic climate disasters to greater climate vulnerability fueled by fossil-based energy,” Arances said.

“The greatest service that ADB can render is to ensure a 1.5 degrees Celsius aligned transition to 100 percent renewable energy at the soonest time possible for its member countries. No detours, no false solutions,” he stressed.

Lidy Nacpil of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development also stressed that fossil gas expansion is toxic and unsustainable for Asia. This is not an energy solution as it will only worsen climate change.

She stressed that new gas projects can also lock greenhouse gas emissions for years and delay the clean energy transition. This, she said, will undermine energy security and sustainable development.

Mayang Azurin of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives-Asia Pacific (GAIA-AP) also reiterated the position of GAIA-AP member organization, the Alliance of Indian Wastepickers—that a just transition for wastepickers would include the end of support for incineration plants.

“The continued burning of recyclable wastes for Waste-to-Energy incineration destroys millions of wastepickers’ livelihoods and undermines the potential for inclusive circularity of natural resources and climate resiliency. Therefore, beyond ending support for building out WtE, equally important is that waste pickers need to be recognized and integrated in decentralized waste management,” Azurin said.

Meanwhile, in a news conference on Tuesday, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa assured the public that Manila-based multilateral development bank has no plans of financing new coal projects as part of its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

“ADB is taking bold climate action. We aim to deliver $100 billion in climate finance to our developing member countries between 2019 and 2030. We will fully align all our operations with the Paris Agreement by no later than 2025. We will expand our investments in renewable energy options, and we will not invest in coal,” Asakawa said.

The regional alliances raised critical perspectives on the ADB’s support for resource intensive infrastructure projects in the name of the energy transition, including WtE incinerators, hydroelectric dams and fuel switching schemes involving reliance on fossil gas.

They highlighted the concerns of local communities and workers who have been—and continue to be—negatively affected as a result of ADB’s direct project-based loans, equity investments and technical assistance.

During the panel session, ADB Vice President of East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Ahmed Saeed was also present to provide remarks and responses.