Blind Spot

SHE WANTS TO BE ON HER OWN

THE actress has always been acknowledged as someone who is talented. However, no thanks to lackluster projects, she fell behind her colleagues and became somewhat of an internet meme. Thanks to a recent project with a new leading man, the industry is looking at the actress in a different light. She has landed magazine covers and new endorsements. Her fans have very kindly asked the actress to not flaunt her longtime boyfriend on social media for the sake of her onscreen partnership with the new leading man. But the actress said she doesn’t need him and could stand on her own. What happened is that the leading man now has more projects and endorsements than her. The good news for their fans is that despite the actress’ protests, she is working with the same leading man again.

RED FLAGS

THE controversial social-media personality and the famous makeup artist are friends but we wonder if the latter knows that his “friend” is saying bad things behind his back? The social-media personality is known to have an arrogant attitude when dealing with other people. In fact, he is embroiled in a petty fight that many people are talking about right now. The makeup artist thinks he and the social-media personality are really good friends and they seem to be. But they’re not because the social-media personality is trash-talking the makeup artist about, among other things, his weight and looks.

NOT THE MAN FOR HER

SO everyone is wondering why the actor and his rumored girlfriend, who’s famous online, seem to have gone their separate ways. The girl reportedly saw a lot of red flags in the actor’s behavior, including his tendency to be over-friendly with other girls. She also didn’t like it when he denied being involved with her when, in fact, she defied her parents’ wishes by dating him. Even the girl’s friends told her that she and the actor were not well-suited to each other but she didn’t listen to them until she saw for herself that he wasn’t the guy for her after all.

ATTITUDE PROBLEM

WHEN she was younger, the actress was a headache for directors and coordinators. She had an attitude and she’d always be late for tapings and shoots. She’d sass people when she was called out for this. Decades later and nothing has changed—the actress still has an attitude and she’d still be late for her appointments. To make matters worse, the actress’ acting hasn’t improved and while she used to get many projects when she made a comeback after years of being abroad, no one wants to hire her anymore as there are more talented and well-mannered senior actresses out there.

