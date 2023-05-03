Bigger PHILSME Business Expo is happening on May 5-6, 2023 at SMX Convention Center, Manila

A bigger Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) returns to the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, Metro Manila, this May 5-6, 2023.

Over 120 exhibitors and sponsors will be showcasing 180 business solutions and opportunities at the expo which will begin at 10:00 am and continue until 6:00 pm. The two-day event is free of charge for online registrants and is open to all entrepreneurs looking for new services and products to grow and scale their businesses.

Attendees will get to network with thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs as well as experience 30 keynotes and presentations delivered by industry leaders and experts from various industry sectors.

The exhibition will be featuring companies from industries such as e-commerce, digital marketing solutions, logistics, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, HR & recruitment, payroll solutions, co-working spaces, franchising, telecommunications, and many more.

This edition’s co-presenter and Diamond sponsor is Esquire Financing Inc. while the Platinum sponsors are Qube Smart Technology Inc. and the PhilSME Business Network. Gold sponsors include Odoo, Maybank, Pru Life UK, The Medical City, 917 Ventures, Finest Media PH, and Benchmark Email. Silver sponsors are Security Bank, Malaya Tech Consulting, Inc, OneCFO, Inquiro, Entrego, ReSkills, Deel, and Grentek Solutions Inc.

The 13th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) organized by Mediacom Solutions Inc. is the Philippines’ biggest business-to-business trade show empowering thousands of SME Business Owners, Start-Ups, and Entrepreneurs across the country.

Register Now to Attend for FREE at https://www.philsme.com/visit-us/.