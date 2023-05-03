Averting a pork shortage in PHL

African swine fever is a viral disease affecting pigs with up to 100 percent case fatality rate. Nearly four years after ASF first struck a hog farm in Rizal province in 2019, the Philippines continues to grapple with the fatal pig disease. In March, the government said the disease was detected in 137 barangays in 21 provinces, including major hog producers (See, “Pork shortage in June possible, may last 39 days, says DA exec,” in the BusinessMirror, April 27, 2023). The disease even struck Cebu province, one of the country’s top pork-producing provinces.

While it does not affect humans, the disease affects millions of Filipinos via higher pork prices (See, “Pork prices remain elevated due to ASF—Chua,” in theBusinessMirror, August 26, 2021). When ASF spread in other parts of Luzon after it was first detected, the disease significantly reduced pork output, causing dramatic spikes in the prices of pork. Going by the recent projection of a pork shortage made by the Department of Agriculture, it would appear that consumers would have to pay more for meat products in the coming months.

Countries affected by the disease are racing to find the most viable means to control its spread, including the development of vaccines. While the world awaits a vaccine for pigs to protect them from the incurable disease, authorities in pork-loving countries like the Philippines and China have no other recourse but to cull infected hogs and restrict the movement of animals. Areas affected by the disease would have to wait for a few months before they can start raising hogs again to ensure that their farms are already free from ASF.

Officials concerned with biosecurity are strict because ASF has the potential to cripple hog industries in areas where it is present. In 2018 and 2019, when ASF spread in China, its pig output fell dramatically, prompting the country to import massive quantities of pork to meet domestic requirement. China’s pork purchases caused spikes in global pork prices.

According to a Reuters report last March, Chinese farms have significantly improved hygiene and procedures to reduce the impact of the virus, but ASF still circulates constantly, often spiking in winter. The Philippines also continues to experience sporadic outbreaks, prompting authorities in affected areas to put in place biosecurity measures to prevent ASF from spreading in other farms. While the measures may mean lost income for hog raisers in areas struck by the disease, national officials are required to implement them simply because ASF spreads rapidly and can kill quickly.

In the Philippines, only the National Capital Region remains free from ASF as of April 2023. As the impact and devastation of the disease are becoming more destructive in affected provinces, it would do well for local government units to continue working with the national government in implementing the necessary biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of ASF.

To encourage hog raisers to follow the protocols and avert a pork crisis, the national government can help farmers by immediately releasing the funds for indemnification. The protocols were crafted because of the adverse impact of ASF not only on the domestic hog industry but also on the country’s food security.