Attitude and opportunities

“The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis.’ One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger—but recognize the opportunity.”

—John F. Kennedy

“A nation is a totality of men united through community of fate into a community of character.”

—Otto Bauer

IN Europe, there is the Russian adventurism in Ukraine running for more than a year. In Africa, there is the Sudan “domestic war” between two leaders driving foreigners and locals to evacuate. In Myanmar, the continuing displacement of the populace due to militarism that has been featured intermittently in international news seems to be far from ending.

In the South China/West Philippine Sea, tension seems to be escalating in affected countries and/or jurisdictions due to sovereign claims by the second biggest economy and second biggest populated country in the world. And the Philippines is very much in the midst of the tension at the South China/West Philippine Sea.

Chaos, tensions and crises seem to be the order of the day.

A lot of the country’s politicians and opinion writers are not shy in criticizing whatever may be the apparent direction being taken by the government. All these happenings are firsts and there may be no template or model available to be adopted. What could be the optimal approach to the predicament we are in?

The key is ‘attitude’

ALTHOUGH there is no proven best way forward, let me focus on the one thing that would form the core of any solution. I believe the key is “attitude.”

When I think of how the attitude of citizens can impact a nation’s progress, the first country that comes to mind is Japan. Japan’s story of progress as a nation from the ruins of World War II to becoming one of the largest economies in the world is an inspiring one. World War II left the Japanese economy in shambles and virtually destroyed the morale of its citizens. However, with a “can-do” and positive attitude Japan overcame adversity and seemingly insurmountable challenges to become an economic superpower in a span of one generation.

Another country that faced similar challenges and overcame them was Germany.

Now the question is: if Japan, Germany and a host of other nations could do it, can we also do it? Can we overcome our current challenges and rise together as a nation. Do we have the right attitude and can we foster it across our social strata. I believe we can.

First things first. We have to rid ourselves of our “critical” attitude and start believing that if we don’t help ourselves, no one else will.

We have to start believing that what happens to the Philippines is not your neighbor’s problem or the government’s problem: it is your problem and my problem as well. We have to start taking responsibility for our collective decisions. We have to reduce our tolerance for mediocrity at the personal as well at national level.

Indeed, the only way we can get out of the growing tensions is by believing in ourselves and, at the same time, executing this belief through smart thinking, determination and sacrifice. We owe it to ourselves and our future generations to make our country ride the turbulence and emerge as a better people with conviction and love of country.

Let us use the “crisis” as a prequel to opportunities. Let us work together as a people to address the situation and seize the opportunities that come with the “crisis.” As they say, if you play your cards well, you will win!

Conchita L. Manabat is the President of the Development Center for Finance. A past President of FINEX and past Chair of the International Association of Financial Executives Institutes, she serves as the Chair of the IAFEI Advisory Council. She is a member of the Consultative Advisory Groups of the International Auditing & Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants.