Animam returns for Gilas women

PHNOM PENH—Jack Animan is back in action for a Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad that eyes a third straight crown in Southeast Asian Games 5×5 basketball action.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared on Wednesday the final 12 for Gilas Women on its social media page with Animam back after missing last year’s Games in Hanoi because of an ACL injury.

Also back in action are Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, Katrina Guytingco, Ella Fajardo, Chack Cabinbin, Stefanie Berberabe, Andrea Tongco and Angel Surada.

Despite Animam’s absence, Gilas women bagged a second straight gold after winning four of their five outings in the single round robin tournament in Hanoi.

Animam first donned the national colors in 2019 to help the country bag a breakthrough gold medal in the SEA Games women’s basketball.

Action in the women’s 5-on-5 division will once again be a single round robin.

The Filipinas take on Cambodia on May 10, Singapore on May 11, Indonesia on May 12, Vietnam on May 13, Thailand on May 14, and Malaysia on May 15.

Animam, Bernardino, Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho were also named to the women’s 3×3 team that will start play on May 6.