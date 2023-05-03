₧70/per kilo: SRA approves sale of seized sugar in Kadiwa outlets

A shipment of smuggled sugar has been approved to be sold at Kadiwa outlets at a cheaper price, a Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) official revealed on Wednesday.

SRA Acting Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said at least 4,000 metric tons (MT), or about 4 million kilos of sugar, will be sold at P70 per kilo.

“As for now, the approved is 4,000 MT. That is about 4 million kilos,” Azcona said during the Laging Handa media briefing.

“We still have an additional 6,000 MT confiscated sugar. Hopefully, it will also be released once it is proven safe and approved for sale, for donation to Kadiwa,” he said.

A kilogram of sugar currently sells for P100 to P136 in some stores, based on SRA monitoring by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Besides Kadiwa stores, the SRA earlier said that it is also considering selling the confiscated smuggled sugar in supermarkets.

Azcona said the smuggled sugar that will be sold at supermarkets will be priced the same as those at Kadiwa stores at P70.

“Right now, we’re actually finalizing how we’re going to do this because this project with big supermarket chains signified that they want to volunteer as a base. It’s free. They will provide shelf space for it to become a Kadiwa outlet. We will not sell sugar but other commodities as well,” he said.

The Kadiwa center is a program of the DA, which aims to provide the public with affordable goods by enabling the farming community to sell goods directly to consumers, without the trader-intermediaries.