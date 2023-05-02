Yoga clears my mind, helps me focus more—Hidilyn

TRANSITIONING from 55 kgs to 59 kgs was not at all easy for world and Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo as she only had barely two years to make herself as strong, competitive and focused in her new division.

So she put more emphasis on one facet of her already tried and tested regimen—yoga.

“Yoga is very important for me because it’s mental,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinesMirror on Tuesday. “It’s very hard to focus that’s why I need to be with myself and I need to believe in myself.”

“Yoga makes me connect with myself during lifts … know how to breathe because the pressure is severe,” she added.

Team HD includes yoga instructor Ayn Latonio as Diaz-Naranjo wants to get rid of stress and negativity especially during competition.

The Cebu-based Latonio is considered the Philippine Olympic Committee’s in-house instructor who’s been practising yoga for seven years and teaching traditional yoga for five years.

“I’m really happy that I didn’t give up during the process [weight transition] so I will do my very best to represent our country as I compete for the first time in 59 kgs,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “There are so many adjustments—from my food intake, training physical and mental and recovery—which I did.”

Team HD, meanwhile, flew to Jinju in South Korea on Tuesday for the Asian Weightlifting Championships that starts Wednesday.

Up-and-coming Rosegie Ramos was with Team HD to pursue her own journey toward getting qualified for the Paris Olympics next year. She will compete in women’s 49 kgs.

“I believe in her [Ramos] because she’s very determined to succeed,” Diaz-Naranjo said.

Also in Team HD are head trainer and strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo, assistant trainer Rowell Garcia and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro.