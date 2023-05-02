VAT zero-rating rules a fillip to local sourcing–PEZA

THE guidelines by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on the value-added tax (VAT) zero-rating of goods and services directly used by locators will encourage locators to source more from the local market instead of importing, according to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

“With the revised guidelines, this will encourage locators to localize their outsourcing of goods and services,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga told reporters last Monday. “This will increase value-adding in the country and facilitate the integration of local suppliers of goods and services into the [economic] zone value chain.”

According to Panga, given the wider coverage of allowable goods and services for VAT zero rating, registered business enterprises (RBEs) will be encouraged to source more from the local market instead of importing inputs from other countries to sustain their operations.

The PEZA chief explained that before the revised guidelines, RBEs were exposed to VAT payments because the Revenue Memorandum Circulars (RMCs) limited the goods and services to be covered by the zero VAT-rating incentive.

As such, Panga said, this “increased the cost of doing business for locators,” prompting some of them to outsource their service requirements abroad to avoid exposure to VAT.

He also divulged that some locators had resorted to importing their materials as it was easier to avail of tax perks and duty-free incentive than sourcing the materials from the local market given the “gray area” in the BIR’s definition for direct and exclusive use in a registered activity.

Last April 26, the BIR issued its Revenue Regulation (RR) 3-2023 2023 to clarify the list of goods and services that will be zero-rated.

The services that are in the negative list—those deemed not “directly and exclusively” used by the registered project or activity of a registered export enterprises—are: janitorial services; security services; financial services; consultancy services; marketing and promotion; and, services rendered for administrative operations such as human resources (HR), legal and accounting.

Those considered “directly and exclusively used” are “costs that are indispensable to the project or activity, i.e., without which the project or activity cannot proceed, and these include expenses that are necessary or required depending on the nature of the registered project or activity of the export enterprise.”

“With the restoration of our ecozone export-oriented locators’ incentives, including VAT zero rating/exemption on goods and services that are directly and exclusively used in their registered activity, will improve their bottom line and capacity to reinvest in the country,” Panga said.

The PEZA chief added that “as we manage the cost of doing business to enhance our competitiveness, this will also attract new investors in the ecozones to take advantage of the incentives and benefits offered by the [Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act] Create law [Republic Act 11534].”

As the RBEs are now “spared” from the VAT refund process, Panga said it will benefit as well their local suppliers who are no longer required to apply with the BIR for the VAT-zero rating of their transactions.

The PEZA chief added the BIR ruling “will strengthen the role of IPAs [investment promotion agencies] in investment facilitation and exercise of regulatory functions over RBEs” as the IPAs would be tasked to issue the VAT zero-rating certification.

Panga clarified that the negative list is “not absolute” as RBEs may appeal to their respective IPA for reconsideration of their specific case for VAT zero-rating application.