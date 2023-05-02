Udenna Foundation joins hands in initiative with Children’s Rehabilitation Center

As part of its continuous efforts in nation-building, while providing help to Filipinos in need along the way, the UDENNA Foundation, recently partnered with the Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC) in an initiative held in Kalawaan, Pasig, last April 15, 2023.

Several members of the Children’s Collective (CC) and the Salinlahi Youth Kalawaan, an affiliate of the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns, Inc., took part in a “Hero Making” art workshop where participating children, ages 7-13 years old, were taught how to freely express themselves through the use of drawing, writing and storytelling.

The workshop, under the name Silid Sining, and spearheaded by creative professionals from Heroixm, Understory and Axolotl of IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo, is a periodic social good initiative that aims to provide useful life skills to underprivileged children through the use of creative arts. Donations from Wendy’s Philippines, Philippine Toy Bank and 555 Sardines were shared with the students as well.

The Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC) is a non-stock, non-profit, and non-government institution, established in June 1985 to provide relief and rehabilitation for children victims of human rights violations, domestic abuse, state violence, sexual abuse, and even natural calamities and disasters. It is their goal, through these partnerships, to create a vast support network for youth victims and to continue to promote children’s rights and welfare.