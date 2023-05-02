Udenna Foundation joins hands in initiative with Children’s Rehabilitation Center

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

As part of its continuous efforts in nation-building, while providing help to Filipinos in need along the way, the UDENNA Foundation, recently partnered with the Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC) in an initiative held in Kalawaan, Pasig, last April 15, 2023.

Several members of the Children’s Collective (CC) and the Salinlahi Youth Kalawaan, an affiliate of the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns, Inc., took part in a “Hero Making” art workshop where participating children, ages 7-13 years old, were taught how to freely express themselves through the use of drawing, writing and storytelling.

The workshop, under the name Silid Sining, and spearheaded by creative professionals from Heroixm, Understory and Axolotl of IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo, is a periodic social good initiative that aims to provide useful life skills to underprivileged children through the use of creative arts. Donations from Wendy’s Philippines, Philippine Toy Bank and 555 Sardines were shared with the students as well.

The Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC) is a non-stock, non-profit, and non-government institution, established in June 1985 to provide relief and rehabilitation for children victims of human rights violations, domestic abuse, state violence, sexual abuse, and even natural calamities and disasters. It is their goal, through these partnerships, to create a vast support network for youth victims and to continue to promote children’s rights and welfare.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Hello Glow is official Sun Care Partner of Miss Universe Philippines 2023

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023
Next Article

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight

byLarry Neumeister | The Associated Press
May 2, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Filipinos can soon buy load from 21 countries using GCash

Following the launch of GCash Overseas, GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet, is set to beef up its global services with the International Buy Load feature on the app that will allow Filipinos to easily send and buy load from 21 countries for their relatives abroad.

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

KMC’s 1st 2023 development opens in SM North EDSA

KMC, the Philippines’ largest provider of coworking spaces, inaugurated SM North EDSA Tower 1 in Quezon City on Thursday, April 27, 2023, with plans of opening two more sites at Jollibee Tower, Pasig, and Lexmark, Cebu Business Park in May.

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023