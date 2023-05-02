The ‘silent killer’ crisis

“The whole institutional structure of the marketplace rests on the assumption that the other side of the trade will always be there; without that assumption, even the most fearless trader would refuse to stay in the market.”

In my video last week, I said that the price of stocks—or anything for that matter—increases or more specifically deceases based only on Buyer Demand. We talk about price determination as being founded on the economic model of Supply and Demand but in reality, supply has little to do with it unless it is an essential life-sustaining item.

Food in general is essential; onions in particular are not.

Theoretically, if the supply of a good or service is reduced, then the price should increase. But that only happens if the Demand remains constant. But at some point in the price increase period, Buyers’ Demand will go away. Note, I never bought any onions whatsoever when the price moved closer to the recent high around P400 per kilo. Onions are not essential.

However, changing prices is a good thing. The volatility of price movements is a sign, and the consequence, of liquidity. As long as prices are going up and down, that means there is liquidity—the ability in a market to convert cash to assets and assets to cash at a price. Markets exist only to provide liquidity.

“Liquidity is oxygen for a financial system”. Actually, liquidity is oxygen for the entire economy. Like blood without oxygen, money without liquidity is useless. Every financial crisis has its cause from lack of liquidity caused by a lack of buyers.

At the simplest, the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis materialized because there were no buyers, no liquidity, with the two most important currencies in their economic class—the Korean won and Thai baht. Both currencies sank because buyers ran away as confidence in the future value of those currencies was lost. Currency liquidity froze; economies collapsed, Korea’s decreasing by 11 percent and Thailand’s by 13 percent.

The 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis was also created by a liquidity crisis. Since 1972, both public and private sector economies are established on debt not assets. The GFC occurred because confidence was lost in debt and then buyers fled, removing liquidity, and debt prices were destroyed. The global economy contracted by 5.7 percent in 2007-2009, the only negative numbers since WW1, the Great Depression, and WW2. The even more serious 2020 lockdown destruction was also “recovered” on debt.

But now, liquidity is being destroyed at an unprecedented magnitude. The post-GFC zero-interest rates are disappearing even as systemic inflation from the lockdowns will not go away. Money movement, liquidity, is beginning to freeze again.

Here are the factors causing loss of confidence, which will lead to a greater loss of liquidity. “US Gross domestic product rose at a 1.1 percent annualized pace in the first quarter, below the 2 percent estimate.” The Euro zone gross domestic product grew by 0.1 percent, half of expectations. Core consumer prices in the EU increased 6.58 percent in March, the historic high.Taiwan’s first quarter GDP shows that the economy is in technical recession as exports fell. “Core consumer inflation in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in four decades.” US bank lending contracted by the most on record in the last two weeks of March. “US money supply growth went negative for the third month in a row and is near a 35-year low.”

In the Ipsos “Global Consumer Confidence Index” for April 2023, the “Current Index” (personal financial situation, local economy, purchasing/investing confidence, and job security) after going back to pre-lockdown levels in mid-2021, is now trending lower. The US Consumer Confidence Expectations Index has now remained below 80—the level associated with a recession within the next year—every month since February 2022.

One analyst is accurately calling the current growing liquidity problem as a “silent killer” crisis. Anthony Rowley writes: “As with high blood pressure, such a threat is hard to detect until it is too late.” Right now, we are facing a coming liquidity crisis, the worst in history, at least in my lifetime history.

