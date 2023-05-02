Tax perks for lawyers eyed

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
May 2, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Give pro bono lawyers a break; a tax break, that is.

This is the spirit behind House Bill (HB) 7867, which seeks to amend Republic Act 8371 (The Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act of 1997), in order to institutionalize the provision of pro bono legal services to the indigent indigenous cultural communities/indigenous peoples (ICCs/IPs).

“In recognition of the selfless and committed efforts of these legal counsels who tirelessly give pro bono services to the underprivileged and marginalized, particularly indigent ICCs/IPs, the said legal counsels must then be entitled to tax credits which shall be deducted from their gross income,” explained co-authors Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte and Benguet Rep. Eric G. Yap.

Duterte added that the Bill of Rights guarantees the right to an independent and competent legal counsel of any person undergoing an investigation for a commission of an offense. The same provision also enunciates the mandate of the state to provide a legal counsel for the said person if he/she cannot afford one.

Yap, on the other hand, said that a significant number of the country’s ICCs/IPs are living below the poverty line. Thus, once investigated or held as accused, these ICCs/IPs rights to counsel becomes prejudicial, given that no legal counsels are immediately available on their behalf.

Yap added that under the proposed measure, the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) would be empowered to appoint counsel de oficio for indigent ICCs/IPs with pending cases before it. The appointed pro bono counsel shall be entitled to tax free honoraria or per diem as the NICP provides under its rules.

The proposal also highlights that any member of the Philippine Bar, who has rendered free legal services to the indigent ICCs of at least 100 hours within one year shall be entitled to direct deduction from his income tax due in the amount of P100,000.

To make sure that HB 7867 would be implemented in accordance with its desired objectives, the NICP would be working closely with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Jovee Marie de la Cruz
Jovee Marie Dela Cruz covers the House of Representatives for the BusinessMirror. Her beat may be political by nature, but most of her stories revolve around measures affecting the country's fiscal structure, economic standing and business climate. She earned her master's degree in communication from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and obtained her political science degree from the Universidad de Manila.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BOC destroys ₧1.43-B smuggled cigarettes

byRaadee S. Sausa
May 2, 2023
Next Article

DOF encourages companies flagged by SEC to avail of regulator’s amnesty program

byRaadee S. Sausa
May 2, 2023

Related Posts

Rules vs investment fraud, abuses issued

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11765, or the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, which seeks to have stronger regulation and enforcement against investment frauds and abuses.

byVG Cabuag
May 2, 2023
Raymond Anthony Quisumbing - Personal Finance
Read more
3 minute read

On marriage and personal finances

MONEY matters are one of the most common reasons married couples get annulments and separations. You would often see these in financial literacy group chats where one of the couples complains about his or her partner not contributing enough for their finances. One of them would anonymously complain that they are tired of working for long hours only to see their partner not doing a thing or relying on them entirely.

byRaymond Quisumbing
May 2, 2023