Swim bodies COPA, SLP forge partnership

THE Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA) and the Swimming League Philippines (SLP) linked arms to unite the swimming community and consolidate their programs and activities.

COPA president, Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain and SLP head Fred Ancheta meet over the weekend and discussed pressing issues particularly on the advancement and upliftment of Filipino swimmers.

“This is good for Philippine swimming as both leaders acknowledge the importance of inclusivity and collaboration for the betterment of all stakeholders, athletes in particular and Philippine sports in general,” said Buhain, a two-time Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer.

“It’s in the interest of the swimming community and not for personal gain,” Buhain said. “In the end, it’s the Filipino swimmers and the sport that will be benefitted.”

Ancheta described the unity as long overdue.

“We’re very happy and proud to be part of the new dawn in Philippine swimming,” Ancheta said. “The SLP, from the time of the late swimming icon Susan Papa to the leadership of my predecessor Joan Mojdeh, has always been after the swimmers’ welfare.”

Both COPA and SLP have an extensive program and have hundreds of members or affiliates nationwide.

Buhain and Ancheta agreed to break barriers and allow their respective member clubs and swimmers to compete in both their tournaments.

“The ‘exclusive policy’ is one that we don’t want,” Buhain said. “COPA is always after the welfare of all athletes. At COPA, public school swimmers can compete for free, and this year, we added BiFin in our program.”

Ancheta said that he sought Buhain’s help in the House on the “Drown-Free Philippines and Coaches Development and Enhancement Program,” SLP’s centerpiece programs for their members in the provinces.