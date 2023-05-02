‘Summer of Love’ inspires to brighten up summer days

MEDIA giant GMA Network shows everyone that the summer season can be the perfect time to make someone’s day brighter with its official summer plug “Summer of Love.”

Making viewers feel the love and fun under the sun, the latest summer campaign features some of the network’s current programs that further highlight why people love summer: spending time together wherever they are.

As the sun shines brights, viewers are treated to GMA afternoon dramas that portray acts of love and kindness in various forms. Some of these shows that make them love summer more include Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, Arabella and Underage.

The prime-time shows Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Hearts on Ice and The Write One, on the other hand, manifest that summer is about being hopeful amid every challenges in life.

Summer days are also definitely made brighter with some of the network’s most entertaining weekday shows TiktoClock, Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Family Feud and Bubble Gang.

Weekends are extra special when shared with loved ones while watching the Sarap Di Ba, Amazing Earth, Magpakailanman, Pepito Manaloto, Ibilib, All-Out Sundays, The Boobay and Tekla Show, The Clash and Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko.

Featured also in the summer plug are the fresh faces of the Sparkada and Sparkle Teens who will make the biggest splash this summer and will surely be the next favorites of fans.

The GMA summer plug jingle titled “Summer of Love” was performed by the talented Sparkle artists Sean Lucas, Tanya Ramos, Lexi Gonzales, and Matt Lozano. The catchy upbeat tune was composed and arranged by Natasha Correos, with beautiful and captivating lyrics written by Jann Fayel Lopez and Cristine Autor.

The summer campaign can be viewed on GMA, www.gmanetwork.com, and the official social-media pages of the network.