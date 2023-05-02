PSE brings back investor program

The investor day program of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) dubbed PSE STAR (Strengthening Access and Reach) will return for its 2023 edition on May 9 and 10.

PSE said the virtual program will serve as a platform for select publicly listed companies (PLCs) to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results, projects for the rest of the year and their short to medium term growth strategy.

“PSE STAR is free of charge and is open to equity analysts, fund managers and institutional and retail investors.”

The event is co-hosted by Bloomberg L.P. with the Fund Managers Association of the Philippines and Trust Officers Association of the Philippines as event partners.

“PSE STAR had two runs last year and both were well-received. We are continuing this activity to provide more PLCs an avenue to share their earnings performance and growth prospects to a bigger audience. We also want to give investors and analysts access to the top executives and investor relations teams of the featured PLCs through this activity,” PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said.

The participating PLCs are Aboitiz Power Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Cebu Landmasters Inc., Filinvest REIT Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc., MacroAsia Corp., Manila Electric Co., Raslag Corp., and Wilcon Depot Inc.

Aside from the company briefings, talks on Economic Prospects and Sector Outlook will be given by Bloomberg analysts.

Details on PSE STAR (Strengthening Access and Reach): Investor Day, including the registration page, can be accessed through event website, https://star.pse.com.ph/

For more information about the event, please contact PSE’s Marketing Services Department through marketingservices@pse.com.ph.