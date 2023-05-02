PBB’s bottomline grows 57.7% in 1st quarter despite global, domestic challenges

byCai U. Ordinario
May 2, 2023
2 minute read
Publicly-listed Philippine Business Bank (PBB) posted a 57.7 percent growth in its net income in the first three months of 2023.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the bank said its net income surged to P488.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 from P310 million recorded in the same period last year.

The bank also reported that its net interest income reached P1.599 billion in the first three months of 2023, a 23.4 percent year-on-year growth.

“The bank continues to show resilience despite the global market uncertainties, domestic challenges, and interest rate hikes. PBB remains committed to delivering long-term value for its clients and shareholders,” PBB Chief Operating Officer Cynthia A. Almirez was quoted in a statement as saying.

Almirez thanked the bank’s clients for their “continued support and loyalty.”

“We continue to work hard to become the bank of choice of SMEs [small-scale and medium-sized enterprises],” she added.

PBB also raised a total of P1.75 billion capital via private placement and stock rights offering. As a result, equity expanded by 19.18 percent to P16.8 billion in March 2023.

“This will better position the bank to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance its ability to grow its loan and investment securities portfolio to act as a foothold in generating higher income for 2023,” the bank’s disclosure read.

The bank’s core income reached P718.5 million.

PBB also said its pre-tax pre-provision profit increased 41.9 percent to P827.2 million in the first quarter of this year from P582.9 million last year. The bank said pre-tax pre-provision profit is net revenues less non-interest expenses.

Meanwhile, total loans and receivables reached P103.6 billion as of the first quarter of 2023, a 15.98 percent increase year-on-year.

Total resources stood at P134.7 billion as of end-March 2023. On the funding side, deposit liabilities were at P111.1 billion as of the first three months of the year.

Shareholders’ equity was at P16.8 billion, equivalent to a book value per share of P19.79 net of preferred shares. Annualized returns on assets and equity improved to 1.45 percent and 11.62 percent owing to better profit margins.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 13.56 percent and minimum liquidity ratio at 21.77 percent in the first quarter of 2023, above the adjusted statutory requirement of 20 percent.

Cai U. Ordinario
Cai U. Ordinario writes macroeconomic and urban development stories. She has received awards for excellence in reporting on the macroeconomy and statistics. Ordinario is also a Jefferson Fellow of the East West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She completed her Masters degree in Communication at the University of the Philippines and Bachelor of Arts Major in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas.

