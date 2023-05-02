On marriage and personal finances

MONEY matters are one of the most common reasons married couples get annulments and separations. You would often see these in financial literacy group chats where one of the couples complains about his or her partner not contributing enough for their finances. One of them would anonymously complain that they are tired of working for long hours only to see their partner not doing a thing or relying on them entirely.

With the right financial planning and communication skills, couples can avoid financial stress or at least minimize it and achieve their goals together, making their bonds stronger than ever. In this article, we will explore the importance of personal finance in marriage and offer some practical tips for a better and happier married life.

The first step is to understand your financial situation. List down all your sole and joint expenses, debt and assets. Be open and transparent with your spouse about your finances to avoid trust issues down the line. You should know how much you spend on dining out, on groceries, on luxuries, on car maintenance and the like. Note that no two families have the same type of expenses. Some families spend more on travel and don’t prioritize food experiences. Others value a beautiful home rather than spending on travels. There are no right or wrong answers in how you spend your needs and wants, except only when you are overspending.

The second step is to accept your financial situation. Sometimes in life, there will be abundant days and periods of famine. These moments will test the strength of your commitment to one another. If things are looking bleak, you need to create solutions as a couple so that you can overcome adversity. Finish off paying your debts especially where your spouse is a co-guarantor. Save together for a joint married fund, invest in your respective retirement accounts. Work together as a team to achieve these goals.

The third step is to create a working budget. List down all your family expenses and sources of income. Plan out how much you can actually spend on groceries, tuition, transportation and the like. Be strict in following said budget. If you are overspending, cut down on the wants. If you are unable to cover all your needs, then getting a sideline is a good idea.

The fourth step is to manage debt. Home loans, car loans and even loans brought forth by overspending and gambling can bring enormous stress on your family and finances. Settle first the high-interest debts and make advance payments to expedite finishing the debts. Avoid the mistake of paying existing debts by making new debts. The cycle will never end if you do this. Work on increasing your income streams. Take up some freelancing, learn to sell various kinds of products online. Start a small food business with an established system so you do not have to start from scratch, especially if food development is not your strength.

The fifth step is to save for your future together. Life is not all about paying debts or basic survival. It is about living life as well and making a positive change to your community. Whenever you achieve a major savings goal, treat your family to a well-deserved vacation (and set aside a budget for this). If your finances are not enough, support each other by taking new learnings and skills. Save money for a second-hand car for your family trips. Or perhaps save to build a bigger home for your growing family. Each family has their own goals and you need not follow the path of other couples. Life is not a race; it is a journey.

The sixth step is to pursue your goals. As you track your budget, think about your life goals. What dreams did you have for yourselves and for your married life? Where are you at this point in life? Yes, money is important, but money without purpose is not the ideal. Your goals should define what you want to invest in over the years.

