MGreen plant to start operations soon

The 75-megawatt (MW) solar power project of MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is scheduled for commercial operations within the month.

MGreen’s 75MW solar power project in Baras, Rizal, in partnership with Mistui’s local unit Mit-Renewables Philippine Corp., has energized 67.5MW of the project, and has started generating power since March 27 this year, MGen President Jaime Azurin said during a recent news conference on Meralco’s first quarter financial and operating results.

“The plant is expected to declare commercial operations date in May 2023,” Azurin added.

This is going to be MGreen’s third solar plant. The first two are the 55MW solar plant of PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (BulacanSol) in San Miguel, Bulacan and the 68-MW solar plant in Currimao, Ilocos Norte of Nuevo Solar Energy Corp. (NSEC), a joint venture between MGreen and Vena Energy Solar PH Pte Ltd. BulacanSol delivered 30 gigawatt hour (GWh) of energy in the first quarter, slightly lower than the 31GWh posted in the same period a year ago due mostly to cloudy weather in the early months of the year.

NSEC, meanwhile, delivered a total of 36 GWh of commissioning energy to MPower and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

All three solar power projects of MGreen will bring its capacity to almost 200MW. “More renewable energy projects can be expected in the coming years, as we strive to fulfill our commitment to deliver cleaner and more sustainable energy in the market,” Azurin said.

MGen, the power generation arm of Meralco, delivered a total of 3,577GWh at end-March this year, 12-percent higher than the 3,194GWh posted in the same period last year.

It targets to have 1,500MW of renewable energy by 2027.