Mercado urges Makati, Taguig LGUs to ensure smooth turnover of BGC land after SC ruling

A former Makati City local government official is urging both the Makati and Taguig City local government units (LGU) to work together for a smooth turn over of the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and several barangays to the latter.

Former Makati Vice Mayor Ernesto Mercado made the appeal following the final ruling issued by the Supreme Court’s (SC) Special Third Division last month declaring that the contested land is part of the territory of Taguig City.

The SC, thus, barred the Makati City government “from exercising jurisdiction over making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory” Parcels 3 and 4, Psu 2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort comprising of Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, JUSMAG area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and the so-called six villages are situated in the said areas.

“The decision is now final and executory. All must respect the decision, which the SC itself rendered after decades of litigation. Taguig and Makati should work together to ensure a smooth transition so that services will not be disrupted,” Mercado said in a statement.

“We just have to be practical. The Court has already spoken,” he added. Mercado served as Makati City councilor from 1992 to 1998 and vice mayor in 2001, 2004 and 2007.

He made the appeal to officials of the two LGUs to discuss the transition since the High Tribunal has already dismissed the omnibus petition of Makati City requesting that the land dispute case be appealed before the Supreme Court En Banc.

In rejecting Makati City government’s appeal, the SC pointed out that “the Court en banc is not an Appellate Court to which decisions or resolutions of a Division may be appealed.”