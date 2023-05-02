Marcos, Biden agree to enhance US companies’ investments in PHL

Following his comprehensive bilateral meeting with United States (US) President Joe Biden last Monday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country will be hosting the first-ever Presidential Trade and Investment mission and the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum.

In the joint statement of both chief executives, they said the mission aims “to enhance US companies’ investment in the Philippines’ innovation economy, its clean energy transition and critical minerals sector, and the food security of its people.”

Meanwhile, the Indo-Pacific Business Forum, which will be co-hosted by the US, will help “establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.”

They also committed to prioritize the completion of the Philippines-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and support the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

Marcos welcomed the “deepening” of the country’s cooperation with the US, which he said will help in the post-pandemic of the economy,

During the meeting, both chief executives also agreed on expanding collaboration on renewable energy production and environmental protection, increased “knowledge sharing” through a Science and Technology Agreement, as well as joint outer space activities through a bilateral Civil Space Dialogue later this year.

Biden also reaffirmed the US’s “ironclad” commitment to provide support to the country in defending itself in the Pacific including the South China Sea.

The two leaders also reiterated their position that peace and stability should be maintained in the Taiwan Strait and Ukraine.

Marcos and Biden are looking forward to another meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco this Nov.