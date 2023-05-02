Macli-ing Dulag and the struggle of the indigenous peoples

“How can you own that which will outlive you?” is the most often quoted famous line of Kalinga martyr Macli-ing Dulag in relation to issues affecting the indigenous peoples.

It was in the mid-1990s when I joined three Cordillera Day celebrations in honor of Macli-ing held annually every April 24, two in Benguet (Itogon and Mankayan) and another in Sagada, Mountain Province.

It was in the evening of April 24,1980 when soldiers fired at two houses in the village of Bugnay, Tinglayan, Kalinga that caused the death of Macli-ing from multiple gunshots.

He is one of the leaders of the Kalinga tribes opposing the World Bank-funded 1,010-megawatt Chico River Basin Hydroelectric Dam Project of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Despite the lack of a formal education, Macli-ing knew that the project would eventually displace thousands of his people from their ancestral lands and destroy millions worth of fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Government forces killed Macli-ing in an attempt to silence him, but his murder was a catalyst that united the peoples of the Cordillera in opposition against the dam.

One of his famous quote on the people’s reverence for the land, affirming their right to stay, states: “You ask if we own the land and mock us saying, ‘Where is your title?’ When we ask the meaning of your words, you answer with taunting arrogance, ‘Where are the documents to prove that you own the land?’ Titles? Documents? Proof of ownership. Such arrogance to speak of owning the land when we instead are owned by it. How can you own that which will outlive you? Only the race owns the land because the race lives forever.”

My former University of the Philippines law professor and now Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen cited Macli-ing’s words in his concurring opinion in Sama vs People (GR 224469, January 5, 2021) that Iraya-Mangyans should be acquitted of the crime charged for violating the Revised Forestry Code after they cut down a dita tree without a license or permit issued by the proper authority.

The Iraya-Mangyans invoked their Indigenous Peoples (IP) right to harvest dita tree logs, which constitute a part of their right to cultural integrity, ancestral domain, and ancestral lands. They insist that the felled dita tree was planted in their ancestral domain, over which the Iraya-Mangyans exercise communal dominion.

The IP Rights Act (IPRA), or Republic Law 8371, recognizes that IPs have a claim of ownership, not only upon the ancestral domain, but also on the resources found in them. It acknowledges that the ancestral domain and the resources located therein constitute as the IPs’ basis for their cultural integrity.

“The indigenous peoples’ struggles for their rights have long been enduring. Their struggle for the recognition of their rights to land and self-determination is rooted in their effort for cultural and human survival. We should honor the struggle of our people. This decision is the least we can do to correct a historical injustice,” Leonen said.

In the case of Isagani Cruz vs Secretary of Environment (GR 135385 December 6, 2000), former SC Chief Justice Reynato Puno said: “If the evolution of the Filipino people into a democratic society is to truly proceed democratically, it is this Court’s duty to acknowledge the presence of indigenous and customary laws in the country and affirm their co-existence with the land laws in our national legal system.”

Former Senator Juan Flavier, one of the law’s authors, noted that the survival of the IPs depends on securing or acquiring land rights; asserting their rights to it; and depending on it. Otherwise, IPs shall cease to exist as distinct peoples.

Flavier added that the IPs are the offsprings and heirs of the peoples who have first inhabited and cared for the land long before any central government was established.

The Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA) said in it’s website that “more than just a gathering, Cordillera Day is a political statement on present realities by the militant Cordillera peoples’ movement. It carries with it the historical advances of the mass movement for self determination and national democracy. It is the affirmation of principles and struggles for defense of the ancestral domain and for self determination and pursues what the Cordillera martyrs and heroes have fought for.”

Macli-ing Dulag and all our other martyrs did not die in vain. CPA added: “The struggle for the peoples’ aspirations for social justice, genuine development and peace, freedom and democracy are still far from over.”

