Lawmaker believes ‘Greater Manila’ Subway Project will improve people’s lives

QC first district Cong. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde joins government officials and private contractors during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metro Manila Subway Project Contract Package 102 for the two underground stations and runners in Quezon Avenue and East Avenue last Friday.
A VERY accessible and fastest transportation system — the Metro Manila Subway Project — will definitely improve the lives of many Filipinos in most parts of Greater Manila including the Philippines’ most competitive highly-urbanized Quezon City.

Two more underground subway stations at Quezon Avenue and East Avenue are now in ongoing construction after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) held a groundbreaking ceremony attended by contractors and government officials last Friday.

Quezon City’s first district Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, who attended Friday’s groundbreaking event, lauded the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for accelerating the construction of the subway project.

“This project will improve the lives of the residents not only in Quezon City but all over the NCR [National Capital Region],” Atayde, the 32-year-old freshman lawmaker, said. “It will also help ease the traffic in Metro Manila. So it’s admirable to see the start of this project.”

Although the DOTr’s target finish and start of the full operation of these two subway train stations — Quezon Avenue and East Avenue— is still in 2028, the current young actor expressed satisfaction to the project saying “it’s worth the wait.”

“It will give the commuters the convenience and the comfort aside from the job opportunities that it will bring,” he added. “I know it’s going to be sustainable, accessible, and safe for our daily commuters.”

According to the DOTr, the subway can accommodate around 519,000 passengers every day.

The government’s transportation agency also said in various reports that traveling from Valenzuela City to Ninoy Aquino International Airport — approximately runs 33.1 kilometers— would be trimmed to 45 minutes by train across 17 stations.

The regular travel time by car is one hour and 38 minutes.

The entire subway will interlink with various railway systems such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1, MRT 3, MRT 7, and the Grand Common station. The LRT 2 at the Anonas Station will also be connected to the subway. It will be joined also with two stations of the North to South rail.

Atayde said the 3.1-kilometer tunnel railway and two underground stations will help commuters to travel fast to Quezon City’s central business districts, government offices, and private offices, which is beneficial to the district’s economic progress.

“Quezon City’s economy will continuously progress and grow once this project becomes operational in 2028,” Atayde said, a member of 16 committees in the congress including Metro Manila Development and Appropriations.

Quezon City under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte, was named last October as the overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City in the country by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) during its 10th Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) Awarding ceremony.

