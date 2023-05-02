KMC’s 1st 2023 development opens in SM North EDSA

KMC, the Philippines’ largest provider of coworking spaces, inaugurated SM North EDSA Tower 1 in Quezon City on Thursday, April 27, 2023, with plans of opening two more sites at Jollibee Tower, Pasig, and Lexmark, Cebu Business Park in May.

Each offers state-of-the-art tech and business facilities and fully equipped social amenities, making hybrid work more achievable and sustainable for Filipino businesses.

SM North EDSA Tower 1 is KMC Solutions’ first new flexible office development in 2023, with 553 seats across 2,449 sqm of floorspace. Located close to transit hubs, pedestrian walkways, shopping malls, and restaurants, the new flexible workspace in Manila offers a truly flexible working environment with hot desks and retractable outlets alongside a pantry, mind and body training room, shower facilities, and an ice cream machine.

Meanwhile, the Jollibee Tower on Emerald Street, Ortigas, will offer 741 seats over 1,869 sqm of floor space, while the 5,590-sqm Lexmark, a PEZA-accredited building, will have 1,215 seats.

KMC’s total footprint now spans across 27 buildings, totaling an impressive 106,442 square meters. These new workspaces are sure to meet the growing demand for flexible office solutions in the country, and KMC is excited to continue providing top-notch workspaces for businesses of all sizes.

Businesses and individuals renting office space in the KMC Solutions developments can expect flexible workspace designed for human moments. Each office strikes a balance between privacy and openness, with the need for social interaction taking equal precedence alongside business function.

KMC’s latest addition, the SM North EDSA Tower 1, is opening at a time when many employees are seeking to rebuild their social capital, which McKinsey defines as “the presence of networks, relationships, shared norms, and trust,” following the isolation and disruption caused by the pandemic. As a result, the role of the office is shifting from an individual-focused work environment to a social hub that fosters cooperation and innovative, unscripted collaboration. KMC recognizes this changing dynamic and has designed their space at SM North EDSA Tower 1 with this in mind, creating a flexible workspace that caters to the diverse needs of modern businesses and their employees. With KMC’s community-oriented approach and state-of-the-art facilities, SM North EDSA Tower 1 is poised to become a hub for networking, creativity, and growth.

Hybrid office space allows for in-person mentoring, meetings, and team communication, valued in particular by increasing numbers of Gen Z employees, but with the seamless flexibility for staff to enjoy the ease and efficiency of a working day at home.

Commenting on the launch, Gian Reyes, VP of Marketing at KMC Solutions, said: “For businesses in the Philippines, the future of work is clear. People work best when they have the flexibility to work how they are programmed to work, not how they are forced to by traditional workplace norms.

“The pandemic has given businesses in the Philippines the opportunity to rethink how they get the most out of their employees. Flexible working from a hybrid office is the future our businesses need.

“Our new office layouts are sensitive to the changing nature of work, with flexible solutions that allow for truly collaborative, meaningful professional engagement. We cater to individuals that need space to express themselves, employees who work best from the sofa, or people that need the structured surroundings of a more traditional office. Our flexible working philosophy means everyone can find the environment that drives their focus, creativity, and innovation.

“Hybrid working is emerging as the leading choice in the way we work. Companies that fragment their offices and offer multiple, smaller locations can offer the best of both working worlds and consequently attract and retain the best talent.”