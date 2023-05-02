Is it OK to fib in loan applications, insurance claims? Some Filipinos think so

A consumer fraud survey by analytics software provider Fair Isaac Corp. revealed that almost half of Filipinos polled are willing to commit fraud to obtain a loan or file an insurance claim.

However, the study also highlighted that financial institutions can generate increased revenue and drive sales through a successful fraud protection function.

When asked about their attitudes to giving false information for financial or material gain—known in banking as first-party fraud, half of Filipinos supported these behaviors, Fico said in a statement issued on April 27.

The firm said that around 35 percent of respondents said there are circumstances when it’s OK to exaggerate income on a loan or mortgage application, while 15 percent thought it was normal to do so. The survey revealed similar proportions of consumers would exaggerate an insurance claim or add items to a claim.

“These findings underscore the importance of robust fraud prevention strategies that not only safeguard customers’ interests but also strengthen the bottom line of businesses,” C.K. Leo. FICO’s lead for fraud, security and financial crime in Asia Pacific, was quoted in the statement as saying. “While many think that people should never take these fraudulent actions, the survey sheds light on the concerning willingness of almost half of Filipinos to commit fraud in pursuit of financial gain.”

Desperate measures

THE sentiment noted by Fico is consistent with Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand and Indonesia (50 percent) and interestingly even more pronounced in Malaysia where over 60 percent of the respondents said such behaviors are normal, the firm said.

FICO said the results indicate that banks in the Philippines may be making inaccurate risk assessments as a result of false information on applications, potentially leading to financial losses from inflated insurance claims. Additionally, customers may not be aware that providing incorrect information on applications or claims is illegal, the firm added.

“The economic situation, compounded by the increasing cost of living, has forced some Filipinos to take desperate measures to obtain credit and other means to make ends meet,” Leo said. “However, misrepresenting information constitutes fraud. Financial institutions can improve their ability to detect anomalies that suggest exaggeration or misstatement of information, enabling them to take positive action to safeguard against losses resulting from customers’ inability to repay. By doing so, they can also assist customers in avoiding regrettable paths.”

Fraud protection

ACCORDING to Fico, financial institutions frequently possess the evidence required to distinguish between fraudulent and legitimate applications.

“However, fraud teams are frequently unable to utilize this data because it is siloed. These inefficiencies result in inadequate fraud protection and compromise the customer experience,” the company’s statement read. “Banks prompt customers with arduous and time-consuming identity checks, resulting in increased costs and duplications that cause frustration for customers.”

According to Leo, “in the competitive banking landscape of the region, having the wrong fraud strategy is expensive.”

“Successful fraud teams balance both fraud protection with the legitimate needs of customers. Taking a holistic approach to an applicant’s data will help the fraud team effectively distinguish between fraudulent and legitimate applications,” Leo added. “The application of analytics and machine learning models will further bolster a bank’s defenses while generating higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

Conducted in late 2022, the report surveyed a thousand people each in 14 countries: The Philippines; the USA; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Colombia; Peru; Malaysia; Thailand; Indonesia; South Africa; Germany; the United Kingdom; and, Sweden.