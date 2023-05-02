‘Inflation fails to dent demand for PLDT’s broadband services’

PLDT Inc. said there is still demand for its broadband services despite rising consumer prices.

Alfredo S. Panlilio, the company’s president and CEO, said there is demand for the fixed-line internet service, but it is not as huge as in the previous year.

“The challenge for the group is affordability. We are sensitive what the market can afford. We are thinking of the product that can suit them, such as prepaid service,” Panlilio said in a recent chance interview with reporters.

PLDT’s internet speed again was recognized by global benchmarking firm Ookla during its recent Speedtest Awards 2022. The telco giant achieved a top speed score of 86.52.

The company got the nod of Ookla as the country’s fastest internet service provider for the fifth consecutive year. PLDT said it had reached the five-peat win as a result of its aggressive network expansion over the past few years.

“For the past five years, PLDT has made big strides to elevate our customers’ experience by delivering the best fixed-network services. We intend to keep this momentum and to bio above and beyond in ensuring that our customers get the best digital experience wherever they need it, at home, school or office.”

As of end-2022, PLDT achieved an all-time high number of home broadband customers by adding 1.1 million new subscribers of the fiber optic technology. It captured 59 percent of fiber customer industry growth for that year.

This brings PLDT Home’s total fiber subscribers to 2.9 million.