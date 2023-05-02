Homegrowns Rosillo, Edding commits to remain at Adamson U

ADAMSON University is keeping two of its homegrown guards as Peter Rosillo and Mat Edding stays put in San Marcelino.

Soaring Falcons coach Nash Racela welcomed the commitment of the two guards who will keep the school’s synergy between the juniors and seniors basketball programs .

“This is big for the continuity of our program. We are aware of how other programs do their recruitment and we want to do it another way,” Racela said. “That’s why we put so much importance in our high school program in the hope that they will transition smoothly to our seniors team.”

Rosillo, 19, is a 5-foot-8 playmaker from Placer, Surigao del Norte, who was No. 9 in this year’s National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) rankings after posting 13.79 points, 4.14 rebounds, 2.43 assists and 1.5 steals.

Edding, 20, is a 6-foot-1 team captain from Zamboanga City who was ranked No. 23 by NBTC and normed 10.92 points, 7.77 rebounds, 4.62 assists and 2.46 steals.

The two bannered Adamson University to the top seed of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 boys basketball tournament and pushed the Mike Fermin-coached Baby Falcons to their first Finals appearance in 20 years.

They will have their full five playing years and are eligible to play come Season 86.

“We’re excited to see what Peter and Mat will do in the college level and we have faith that they will be better with the Soaring Falcons,” Racela said.

Adamson University also added 6-foot Filipino-American guard Mathew Montebon from Newark Memorial High School in California, as well as transferee Eli Ramos from Ateneo.

Jerom Lastimosa will be back for one more season