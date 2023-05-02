Hello Glow is official Sun Care Partner of Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Thirty-eight Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidates graced the headquarters of Hello Glow to participate in an iconic sunset runway competition on March 31, 2023 as part of Hello Glow’s collaboration with Miss Universe Philippines as its Official Sun Care Partner.

The brand’s panel of judges consisting of Miss Universe 2016 top 6 finalist – Maxine Medina, Beauty Pageant Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate – Dr. Demiee Sy, and Smart’s Head of Strategy – Edson Guido made the difficult decision of choosing five Miss Hello Glow finalists. Namely, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, Eileen Gonzales of Quezon City, Samantha Panlilio of Cavite, Emmanuelle Vera of Cebu Province, and Michelle Dee of Makati.

Maxine Medina also shared quick words of wisdom to this year’s batch of candidates. In line with Hello Glow’s slogan #BecauseYourSkinMatters, the Miss Universe alum urged the beauty queen contestants to develop the confidence to love their own skin and embrace their personal stories — because that’s what will make them stand out!

The official Miss Hello Glow titleholder will be revealed on Miss Universe Philippines’ coronation night on May 12, 2023.

Candidates Spotted Using Hello Glow During Summer Beach Activities

It has been a busy summer building up to the Miss Universe Philippines coronation. The candidates have since traveled to Palawan and Boracay among other beautiful Philippine destinations in the last two months to promote local tourism as well as their advocacies.

While doing their summer beach activities, the candidates have been spotted using Hello Glow sun care products to ensure their skin is protected so they can continue enjoying being out in the sun.

Hello Glow Teases New Products via Miss Universe PH

Hello Glow users got their first glimpse of upcoming new launches through the Miss Universe Philippines collaboration where candidates were seen with unreleased Hello Glow sun care products.

These included:

1. Hello Glow 3-in-1 Lightweight Sun Care Gel SPF 50 PA+++ 25g (Php 199) – Hello Glow’s best selling sun care gel now in a smaller, travel friendly size! Small and compact, easy to take with you everywhere you go!

2. Hello Glow Lip Balm SPF 20 (Php 135) – Our lips need sun protection, too! And Hello Glow’s lip balm make it easy by effectively moisturizing the lips while providing ample SPF!

3. Hello Glow Sun Care Stick SPF 60+ PA++ – So far, no information has been made available yet for the price and availability of this item. But what a way to tease Hello Glow fans and sun care lovers! We are definitely watching out for this product and hope to get our hands on it soon!

To follow more of Hello Glow x Miss Universe Philippines sun care partnership, look up the following hashtags on social media: #HelloGlowOfficial #HelloUniverse.

You may also check Hello Glow’s official social media handles at @helloglowofficial on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok, @helloglowph on Twitter.

Hello Glow is available on Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop, as well as in physical stores like Watsons, SM Beauty Dept Stores, SM Supermarkets, Robinsons Dept. Stores among others.