Filipinos can soon buy load from 21 countries using GCash

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023
2 minute read
GCash International Dashboard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Following the launch of GCash Overseas, GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet, is set to beef up its global services with the International Buy Load feature on the app that will allow Filipinos to easily send and buy load from 21 countries for their relatives abroad.

GCash will be the first e-wallet in the country to introduce the feature which will be under beta mode for a limited time. Similar to the existing buy load feature on the app, the international load feature allows users to buy load for an international number.

“With this feature, Filipinos can easily access 48 international telecommunications providers and buy prepaid load for their family members to help them stay connected wherever they are in the world,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

The service will be available in the following countries: Egypt, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zambia. The full launch is expected in the latter part of 2023.

Likewise, OFWs in the US can now also buy load for themselves as well as access other GCash services on the GCash app. Moreover, GCash is accessible in other territories such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

“It is GCash’s mission to make the lives of the Filipinos better every day and this is not only for our local users but extends to their families no matter where they may be in the globe. We recognize the sacrifices our OFWs had to endure to give a better future to their families. That’s why recently, we have been doubling up our efforts to improve their connection to their loved ones in the Philippines. GCash will continue to innovate and improve our services for our modern-day heroes,” said Sazon.

GCash is tapping leading global digital transfer solutions provider, DT One, in enabling the financial super app’s latest international offering. Aside from GCash, DT One is also powering other major payments and financial platforms like Binance Pay, Grab, and PayPal.

With this new feature, mobile prepaid load is made more accessible for Filipinos and their loved ones abroad so they can make international calls or messages when they need it the most, and stay connected wherever they are in the world.

Visit https://www.gcash.com/profile/overseas# to learn more about GCash Overseas.

The GCash app is available to download for free on Google Play, App Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. For more information, visit www.gcash.com.ph.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Sudanese, Pinay, kids on tearful reunion in Cairo

byMalou Talosig-Bartolome
May 2, 2023
Next Article

Marcos, Biden agree to enhance US companies' investments in PHL

bySamuel P. Medenilla
May 2, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

Old meets new luxury at Pontevedra Estate in Santa Rosa City

A living space often comes most alive when there’s an element of surprise. Whether it’s a fascinating fixture or an unexpectedly earthy building material, a unique classic addition can create an exciting tension in one’s home. It’s even better when a compelling story behind objects or layers of meaning goes into the development decision.

byBMPlus
May 2, 2023