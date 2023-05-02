FDC sets budget for 2023 capex plan

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), the holding firm of the Gotianun Group, said it is allotting some P35 billion in capital expenditures this year.

FDC President and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap said about half of the capex is for the real estate and hospitality businesses, while the balance will include investments in new ventures particularly in renewables, water and other urban solutions.

“We look forward to 2023 with reasonable optimism as we take on new growth opportunities. We will maintain our strategic direction towards establishing synergies across our different business units and explore new but allied to the segments where we are currently invested in,” Yap said.

“We will strive for continued growth and value creation, anchoring ourselves on the strong foundation we have built over the years.”

FDC has appointed key executives to occupy the most senior posts in its subsidiaries in 2022 as a signal of the change in the company’s management.

In EastWest Bank, a new leadership team was formed with the appointment of Jerry Ngo as CEO and the promotion of Jacqueline Fernandez to president.

In Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the position of president and chief executive officer was handed over to Tristan Las Marias, an organic and veteran talent.

“For our engines, we have an extensive residential land bank of 1,866 hectares and commercial land bank which can produce 1.2 million square meters gross leasable area going forward. This will provide the fuel to grow and ensure the continuity of the property business,” Yap said.

“Our investments in the Clark Corridor, where we have first mover advantage, have regained traction. In 2022, the industrial and logistics unit of FLI held a groundbreaking ceremony in New Clark City for its ready-built facilities while the newest co-living facility, The Crib, started its operations within the Mimosa complex. Both present new business models for the Filinvest Group.”

The company said it is lining up a number of hotel projects in Baguio, Mactan, Bohol and five other major tourist destinations.

FDC also announced the election of two new board members during its annual stockholders meeting. These were Antonio C. Moncupa Jr. and Isabelle Therese G. Yap.

Moncupa, who is a banker, is joining the FDC board from his over 16 years stint at EastWest Bank where he served as president, CEO and vice chairman until his retirement in December last year.

Therese Yap, meanwhile, is a director of EastWest Bank and concurrently a special projects officer at the banks’s executive management office which develops and reviews top level strategies, and handles the Bank’s various projects.

The election of new board members is part of FDC’s commitment to expanding its leadership and nurturing the organization for better synergy and collaboration across its various subsidiaries, the company said.