Ethical, AI-powered automation

ChatGPT is a new technology that within a period of 2 months has attracted 100 million people who are testing and using this amazing new technology. This is the fastest development of a technology in human history. And it is also the first time that humans can hardly distinguish whether they are talking to another human or to a computer!

The question is how AI-powered automation, that combines machine learning, process automation and digital decisioning, can help your organization reduce risk, streamline operations, and deliver an outstanding customer experience?

You need to dive into the possibilities, potential perils and path ahead for savvy enterprises looking to leverage the power of automation.

What do you need to discover?

What are the pros, cons and potential consequences of incorporating machine learning predictions into business operations?

How can process automation keep humans in the loop of AI algorithms?

How can explainability ensure an ethical, lower risk approach to deploying automated decisions and processes?

How can process automation, decisioning and machine learning be used together to optimize operations and deliver personalized customer experiences?

If you need assistance to successfully discover the automated decision and process development, contact me and I will connect you with experts.

Allow me to address another interesting (or dangerous?) development with ChatGPT and remote workers:

Artificial hustle

AI is supercharging the “overemployed” community.

These people use ChatGPT and other AI tools to work multiple jobs, automating their work as much as possible so they can focus on either brainstorming concepts or tweaking AI outputs.

That’s turning work that would take a week or two into something that can be done in a few hours—like creating reports or presentations and writing emails or other memos.

And to avoid paying attention in Zoom meetings, they even tell ChatGPT to create summaries of the discussions that can be reviewed later.

One of these multiple-job holders said, “ChatGPT does like 80 percent of my job.” That’s insane, but many workers report that the motivation to use AI was because they no longer believe that working hard will lead to more pay. Only more work will lead to more pay.

They just hope that their employers don’t wise up to how they can use AI to either get more work out of employees… or require fewer people to run their operations. At the same time, employers have to look at the possibility that their “work from home” employees work for more companies than theirs.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips and the reporting of the last few weeks has literally exploded. No wonder, because more and more companies and employees are recognizing the enormous potential that generative AI like ChatGPT brings to everyday work. The application possibilities are immense and range from answering questions to recommendations for problem solving to the creation of texts for a wide variety of application areas.

We have a happy union of people and machines. How happy that union will be for given industries and the people therein depends on how well they use GPTs to remove repetitive tasks or code so that they can focus on the innovative, human side of their jobs.

