DOF encourages companies flagged by SEC to avail of regulator’s amnesty program

THE Department of Finance (DOF) encouraged corporations that have incurred fines or whose certificates of registration have been suspended to avail the amnesty program offered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The amnesty offered by the SEC is a great opportunity for eligible corporations to start anew, maintain their good standing, and ensure that they will continue enjoying the benefits and advantages of being a corporation,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said through a statement issued last Tuesday.

Issued on March 15, SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 2 (Series of 2023) provides for the grant of amnesty for the non-filing and the late filing of the General Information Sheet (GIS) and Annual Financial Statement (AFS) and Non-Compliance with MC 28 (series of 2020).

Diokno said that the SEC subsequently extended the deadline for applications for amnesty to June 30 and gives applicants a longer period of 90 days within which to submit certain requirements.

After the extended deadline of June 30, an updated scale of fines and penalties for the covered reportorial requirements shall be implemented.

Under the guidelines, the SEC will provide amnesty on the un-assessed and/or already-assessed unpaid fines and penalties imposed by the SEC for the non-filing and late filing of the GIS for the latest and prior years, the finance chief said.

“The amnesty program reduces the penalty for the non-filing and late filing of GIS and AFS for Non-Compliant Corporations to P5,000,” Diokno said.

He added that the rates will apply provided that the corporation or entity will submit the latest reportorial requirement due at the time of the application, and comply with MC 28.

Meanwhile, revoked or suspended corporations will only need to settle 50 percent of the total assessed fines, encompassing all violations on the non-filing and late filing of GIS and AFS.

Furthermore, the P10,000 fine for the noncompliance with MC 28 for both non-compliant and revoked or suspended corporations will be waived.

Pursuant to the “Guidelines on the Imposition of Fines or Penalties for Non-Compliance with Reportorial Requirements,” a corporation that fails to submit their GIS or AFS is fined for P1,000 to P10,000 per report per year, depending on the retained earnings reflected in the corporation’s latest AFS.

On the other hand, a nonstock corporation is fined P500 to P5,000 for non-filing of their GIS and AFS.

The late filing of reportorial requirements, for both stock and non-stock corporations, is subject to a fine equivalent to 50 percent of the fines imposable for non-filing of reports.

For the covered entities, Diokno said the amnesty will be extended to corporations, including branch offices, representative offices, regional headquarters, and regional operating headquarters of foreign corporations and foundations.

“It shall also cover associations, partnerships, and persons under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Commission that failed to comply with MC 28,” he said.

However, the amnesty program does not cover corporations whose securities are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE); those whose securities are registered but not listed on the PSE; those considered as public companies; those with intra-corporate dispute; those with disputed GIS; and, other corporations covered under Section 17.2 of Republic Act 8799 (Securities Regulation Code), according to Diokno.