Consolacion blasts Datu Omendig in PSL U18 opener

BusinessMirror
May 2, 2023
1 minute read
Consolacion’s Kirby Mongcopa slams one in.
CONSOLACION flexed its might and pummeled Datu Omendig, 106-61, on Monday in the opener of the Pilipinas Super League Under-18 tournament at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Far Eastern University-Diliman standout Kirby Mongcopa turned in a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds on top of seven assists for the Sarok Weavers, while Jeric Daa had 18 points and three rebounds.

The likes of EJ Herbito (13), Jerome Arboiz (13), Lawrence Cacanog (12) and Yzah Duga duga (12) also did their share in Consolacion’s 45-point rout of Datu Omendig.

The Sarok Weavers took a 54-32 spread at the half that ballooned to 82-44 heading into the final stanza.

Consolacion met little resistance from Datu Omendig and stretched the difference to as much as 98-51 in the fourth.

Cyrille Bacalso paced Datu Omendig with 18 and eight, while Aarhon Pasaol got 10.

Author
BusinessMirror

