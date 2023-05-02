Climate change reading group opens doors to the public

STRANGE Weather Reading Group, a hybrid event that discusses a curated list of source materials on climate change, is now open for registration.

The series of communal readings focuses on the idea of the vernacular of the climate crisis as a strange phenomenon that forces abnormal changes, ecological imbalance and mutations.

Topics will be extracted from biomes focusing on interconnected readings, which span from scientific journals and anthropological studies, to professional opinions and artistic literature.

It will be facilitated by Filipino trans-disciplinary artist Derek Tumala, whose expertise delves in the intersections of art, science and technology.

Strange Weather Reading Group is part of Tumala’s research-based project Tropical Climate Forensics, which centers on the Philippine climate and ecological thought. It is the ongoing online exhibition of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

It is a virtual world that provides an in-depth look at the anchors of the crisis in the tropics across the past, present and speculative future. It features a single crosshatch plane that holds biomes that float as seemingly independent entities.

A planet in its own right, each diorama encapsulates a timeline of climate decisions that led to the current catastrophe.

The collection includes Komunidad (Community), Tubig (Water), Gubat (Forest), Init (Heat), Bulkan (Volcanoes), Bagyo (Typhoon) and Obserbatoryo (Observatory).

Tumala’s work is supported by the British Council’s Creative Commissions for Climate Action, a global program exploring climate change through art, science and digital technology.

Strange Weather Reading Group has sessions at 3 pm on May 27, June 10 and July 15.

More information is available at www.mcadmanila.org.ph.